Muscat: General Automotive Company (GAC), the official distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Oman, is thrilled to announce that Mitsubishi Oman has been bestowed with the prestigious Brand Leadership Award 2024 at the CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) Asia Awards.

Affiliated to the World Marketing Congress, the CMO Asia Awards is a celebration of outstanding brand-building and marketing efforts; it is an independent brand recognition exercise that is aimed at nurturing market awareness and inspiring excellence in the professional community.

This distinguished accolade is a testament to Mitsubishi brand’s enduring popularity and GAC’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled automotive experiences in Oman.

Renowned for their robust performance, innovative technology, and time-tested reliability, Mitsubishi vehicles have consistently captured the hearts of Omani drivers. GAC's pivotal role as the official distributor of Mitsubishi in Oman has been instrumental in establishing Mitsubishi as a leading automotive brand in the Sultanate. By providing unparalleled sales and after-sales services, GAC has cultivated a loyal customer base that appreciates the exceptional value and ownership experience offered by Mitsubishi.

In effect, the Brand Leadership Award is a reflection of Mitsubishi's strong brand identity in the local market. It resonates with the aspirations of Omani customers from all walks of life.

From the adventurous spirit embodied by its iconic SUVs to the sleek elegance of its sedan & Hatchback , Mitsubishi offers a diverse range of vehicles that cater to the varied lifestyles and preferences of the Omani market. GAC's extensive network of 9 showrooms,14 service centers and 18 Parts centers across the country ensures that Mitsubishi owners enjoy convenient access to world-class sales and after-sales support anywhere in the Sultanate.

Expressing his delight at winning the esteemed award, Manoj Ranade, General Manager of GAC, attributed it to the team's relentless efforts to set new benchmarks in brand leadership. “This is a significant milestone for Mitsubishi Motors and GAC; it is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive industry. It reflects our dedication to delivering superior quality and value to our customers,” he stated.

GAC’s dedication to customer satisfaction has been a cornerstone of its success. The company's highly skilled and largely local workforce is committed to providing seamless service at every touchpoint, from the initial vehicle purchase to ongoing maintenance and support. By prioritizing customer needs and exceeding expectations, Mitsubishi Motors Oman has earned a reputation for excellence in the local automotive industry.

As Mitsubishi continues to innovate and evolve, GAC remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the brand's growth and success in the Sultanate.

For more information on the Mitsubishi range of vehicles, visit GAC’s Mitsubishi Motors showrooms in Azaiba, Mabelah, Barka, Sohar, Nizwa, Ibri, Sur, Jalan Bani Buali, and Salalah or follow ‘MitsubishiMotorsOman’ on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn & Youtube or @mitsubishioman on Twitter.