Dubai UAE – Missoni unveiled yesterday in Dubai its first branded residences in Ras Al Khaimah on Al Marjan Island, Moonstone Interiors by Missoni. Known for its iconic colour palettes and zigzag patterns, Missoni is renowned for its ready to wear, homewares collection and craftsmanship expertise, signatures that will be woven into the fabric of the Moonstone Interiors by Missoni residences.

In partnership with Durar Group, Fortune 5, and OCTA Develop, this luxury residential project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The exclusive apartments will feature a range of configurations and uninterrupted beach views.

“The inspiration for the residential project stems from a passion for art, culture, and nature, which Missoni has always embodied. Iconic elements of Missoni's style blend harmoniously with details inspired by natural beauty, creating a unique and refined environment. We wanted to create an original experience where natural light merges with interior design, introducing a harmonious synergy between living spaces and the grandeur of the seascape. Reflective and transparent surfaces have been strategically integrated to amplify natural light, creating a kaleidoscopic effect that dances through the spaces,” said Alberto Caliri, creative director of Missoni home collection.

Livio Proli, CEO of Missoni said: “We are delighted to be working with OCTA Develop on this new interior design project in Ras Al Khaimah. The Ras Al Khaimah real estate sector continues to grow and we’re relishing being a part of a development that has so much to offer.”

Moonstone Interiors by Missoni will include a swimming pool and residents’ lounge on the ground-floor promenade, a sunset pool on the 14th-floor rooftop, a gym, male and female spas with steam and sauna, and a multi-function Sky Residents Lounge overlooking the Arabian Sea. The development will also feature a Grand Entrance and four retail stores.

The exclusive sales and marketing for the Missoni-branded residences on Al Marjan Island will be handled by OCTA Develop, a premier development management company with expertise in sales and marketing exclusivity.

Mohammed Miqdadi, General Manager of Durar Group, said, “The Missoni residences on Al Marjan Island represent an outstanding opportunity for Ras Al Khaimah residents, holiday makers and investors, creating an unrivalled lifestyle destination in one of the emirate’s most sought-after locations.”

Prem Mohandas Gopalani, CEO of Fortune 5, said, “We are proud to unveil this remarkable new property development in Ras Al Khaimah in partnership with Missoni. The Missoni brand is synonymous with bold design, elevated luxury, and attention to detail – values that will be the hallmarks of ‘Moonstone Interiors by MISSONI’ on Al Marjan Island.”

Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Develop, said, “We are delighted to be working with Durar Group and Fortune 5 on the development of ‘Moonstone Interiors by MISSONI’, and to be engaged with Missoni once again, which is such a well-respected international brand.”

About Missoni

Missoni, renowned for its excellence in Italian fashion, was founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni. In 2018, a partnership was formed with the Italian Strategic Fund in an effort to further enhance the reputation and notoriety of the brand, as well as the company’s potential for significant growth.

About Fortune 5

Fortune 5 was founded in 2008 by the merger of three prominent businessmen, each of whom holds key interests in Dubai’s thriving real estate industry. Specialists in real estate investments, developments and sales, Fortune 5 has a rapidly expanding portfolio of residential and commercial success in the UAE. Fortune 5 provides comprehensive turnkey solutions to both developers and investors, offering expertise that surpasses the ordinary.

About Durar Group

Durar is a leading property development group in Dubai. With years of experience and a strong track record, Durar specialises in the development of high-quality residential, commercial, retail, and industrial properties. Durar’s team of experts combines their extensive knowledge and expertise with a passion for creating exceptional spaces that meet the diverse needs of their clients, transforming the real estate landscape of the UAE.

