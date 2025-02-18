Cairo: Misr Italia Properties, one of the leading real estate developers, announced a strong start to the new year. In January 2025, the company achieved significant milestones, including gross contracted sales amounting to EGP 4 billion, representing a 200% growth compared to the same period last year. These results reflect the confidence of clients in the company’s projects, which currently include over 12,000 families.

"The exceptional sales performance in January 2025 reflects the success of our strategy in developing our existing project portfolio to deliver units on time, enhancing customer trust and satisfaction.” said Eng. Mohamed Khaled El-Assal, CEO and Managing Director of Misr Italia Properties, “Additionally, we have launched innovative marketing campaigns that offer payment plans suited to purchasing power, as well as units that meet consumers' needs. This also highlights the continued growth of the real estate sector in Egypt and the rising demand for real estate, whether for investment or residential purposes."

He added, "The sales achieved in January 2025 represent a significant portion of our target for the first quarter, and I expect us to continue to achieve high sales throughout this year, surpassing the results of 2024. This will be driven by our efforts to launch new phases of current projects and explore new investment opportunities. Our diversified portfolio, spanning residential, commercial, administrative, and hospitality developments across key locations such as East Cairo, the North Coast, and Ain Sokhna, continues to strengthen our market position and sustain our growth strategy."

As part of MIP’s commitment to delivering projects according to the set schedules, with a focus on customer satisfaction, the company plans to invest EGP 11 billion in 2025 to support its expansion plans and strengthen its leadership in the real estate market. Concurrently, the company is focused on enhancing the quality of life within its communities by providing a livable environment that encourages residents to move to their new communities, while continuing to develop amenities and services to ensure an exceptional living experience. In this regard, the company aims to open 23 world-class international retail outlets, such as "Pier 88" and "Brunch & Cake," in restaurants and hospitality fields and “LA7” in the wellness and fitness field, to provide an integrated environment that offers a comprehensive experience in "Cairo Business Park", East Cairo’s hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, arts, and culture.

The company also launched the final phase of the project, which includes 40 offices across the 4th floor of three buildings. This aims to serve the growing demand for administrative spaces in East Cairo and enhance the company’s overall position in the administrative projects sector, attracting local and international companies to this thriving ecosystem. The newly launched offices are flexible and suitable for both large and small companies, with unit sizes ranging from 55 square meters to over 300 square meters, and delivery of units will begin in 2027.

Believing in the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact across all fields and industries, as well as empowering youth and startups, Misr Italia Properties has partnered with "RiseUp" and hosted the first AI summit in Egypt under the theme "AI Unleashed." This summit has paved the way for a long-term partnership between the two entities, aiming at advancing the Proptech industry by establishing the first PropTech Innovation Hub and Accelerator in Egypt and the Middle East, and building co-working spaces, all taking place at Cairo Business Park (CBP). This partnership is further complemented by organizing the first annual "PropTech Summit" in Egypt.

In recognition of the company’s commitment to sustainability and its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in its projects, Misr Italia Properties recently received the Schneider Electric Sustainability Award for 2024 in Egypt. This highlights the company’s dedication to developing sustainable projects that contribute to environmental preservation and raise awareness about the importance of relying on renewable energy.