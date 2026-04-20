Misr Hollanda Hotels has signed a new strategic partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel operators, to develop and manage a portfolio of new hotels in Egypt under internationally recognized brands.

The agreements were formalized during a signing ceremony attended by senior executives from both sides, held at one of Misr Hollanda’s hotels in Aswan—often described as the land of gold, history, and civilization.

As a first phase, the partnership will see the launch of three hotels under the Holiday Inn Express and Holiday Inn brands, forming part of a wider expansion plan that includes more than 12 new hotels.

This partnership forms part of an ambitious expansion strategy aimed at advancing Egypt’s hospitality sector and delivering contemporary guest experiences tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

A key focus is Aswan, where the first phase will include three hotels and a resort with a total capacity exceeding 600 rooms. The projects are set to be completed within 30 months, with the first hotel expected to open within six months.

Both parties stated that this collaboration represents the starting point of a long-term growth roadmap. The second phase will expand the portfolio to six hotels under the management of IHG Hotels & Resorts, followed by a third phase targeting 12 hotels, with further expansion planned across various governorates.

The strategy underscores increasing confidence in Egypt as a high-potential investment destination in the tourism and hospitality sector.

This partnership aligns with Egypt’s national strategy—supported by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi—to further develop and expand the tourism sector, while increasing hotel capacity to accommodate the growing influx of international visitors.

Egypt is considered one of the region’s most stable and secure destinations, home to around one-third of the world’s antiquities, alongside a wide variety of tourist attractions across its cities and governorates.

It also reflects the government’s continued efforts to facilitate investment, remove obstacles, and streamline procedures for establishing hospitality projects. These measures are designed to attract more investment and ensure the sustainable development of the tourism industry.