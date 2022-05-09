Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Misk Schools announces that its new campus is nearing completion within Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City in Riyadh. The 21-hectare campus comprises nine school buildings for male and female students aged 3 to 18 years.

According to H.E. Dr. Mohammad Al Hayaza, Chairman of the Misk Schools Board, the new campus is the first project to be implemented in the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, setting a new standard for non-profit private education in the Kingdom, and reflecting the ambition of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, may God preserve him, to support and develop the non-profit private sector.

"Despite His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman's huge responsibilities, he has personally integrated himself in both the location and design process of the new campus, in order to ensure it supports a distinguished and unique education,” said Dr. Al Hayaza.

“His Royal Highness also directed the completion of the project in the shortest period of time, in order for Misk Schools to become amongst the best schools in the world."

The campus has been designed to support Misk Schools curriculum focus on creative thinking and leadership development through personalized life pathways.

Its light-filled teaching and learning spaces are flexible, supporting the school’s commitment to fit the curriculum to the child, not the child to the curriculum – a promise delivered through one-to-one mentoring and a 1:4 teacher to student ratio.

The 110,000m2 of buildings are eco-friendly and highly digitally connected. Kindergarten (incorporating Pre-Kindergarten) is followed by Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Middle and Senior Schools which are segregated, with mirrored facilities for boys and girls. Each school features academic classrooms, a library, art and design studios, science and food technology labs, Arabic culture hubs, IT suite and music room. Each also has a kitchen in support of the school’s “farm to table” initiative.

As students mature, the specification of facilities becomes more sophisticated. In STEM, the older students have access to specialized, multidisciplinary workshops for coding and robotics, as well as mechanical, electrical, systems and control engineering (mechatronics).

In culture and the arts, there are filmmaking and digital editing suites, as well as two black box theaters complete with high tech audio-visual production hubs and lighting rigs, while the culinary arts are supported by a Master Chef-style kitchen.

Whole school facilities include three professional-style auditoriums (the largest of which can seat up to 850) and an exhibition gallery for cultural showcases. A total of 29 Summer Olympic sports are catered for, together with e-Sports. Included are specialist academies for golf, go-karting, and equestrian. Alongside 25m and 50m Olympic swimming pools, there is a learn to swim pool, a sports hall with 12 multi-purpose courts, gymnastics hall, two FIFA standard synthetic grass pitches and two 400m Olympic athletics tracks. In addition, there are numerous outdoor and indoor areas for low impact exercise, all set in a landscaped environment planted with over 1,000 trees.

The new Misk Schools campus is scheduled to be ready for over 1,000 students from September marking the start of the new academic year 1444AH (2022/2023AD).

-Ends-

About Misk Schools

Misk Schools is a pioneering not-for-profit private PreK–12 day school in Riyadh for both male and female students. We are proud to be setting a new standard for education in Saudi Arabia, actively supporting Vision 2030.

Founded in 2016 by HRH Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, we empower our students to become creative innovators so they can chart their own unique paths in serving and leading society.

Our curriculum is modern with a strong Saudi cultural heart. Every student has a personalized timetable designed to maximize his or her potential. We embrace project-based and experiential learning, alongside traditional academic teaching, to ensure our students develop the character and skills required to effectively apply their education in a real-world context, locally and internationally.

For more information contact:

Wasim Ayesh, Director of Communications and Marketing, Misk Schools

E: wayesh@miskschools.edu.sa

About Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City

His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk”, recently announced the launch of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City. The vision for the City is to serve as model for the development of the nonprofit sector globally and as an incubator for youth and volunteer groups as well as local and international institutions. The City will contribute to achieving the goals of Misk in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining nonprofit work in its internal operational concept and in terms of opportunities and youth training programs it will provide. In addition, the project will provide services that contribute to creating an attractive environment for all beneficiaries of the City’s offerings.

https://mohammedbinsalmancity.misk.org.sa/en/home