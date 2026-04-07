Abu Dhabi — The Ministry of Finance has named SAP as one of the pre-approved eInvoicing service providers under the country’s new electronic invoicing framework, becoming the first enterprise resource planning (ERP) provider to be included on the Ministry’s pre-approved list.

The recognition positions SAP to support organizations preparing for the UAE’s transition to structured electronic invoicing, which will begin with a pilot program and voluntary adoption stage starting in July 2026, followed by a phased mandatory implementation from 2027.

For SAP customers, pre-approval provides a pathway to managing eInvoicing compliance directly within their core ERP systems. SAP’s UAE-specific eInvoicing capabilities integrate with SAP ERP environments to support secure invoice generation, transmission, validation, and reporting as part of an end-to-end business process.

The Ministry of Finance’s pre-approval authorizes provider to offer eInvoicing services in the UAE, subject to receiving final accreditation within the Ministry’s implementation timeline. As organizations prepare for the upcoming rollout phases, SAP’s pre-approval allows customers to begin planning their compliance strategy while aligning invoicing processes with their broader digital finance architecture.

“The UAE continues to set a strong example in building modern digital infrastructure for business and finance,” said Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of SAP UAE. “As electronic invoicing becomes a regulatory requirement, organizations will need solutions that integrate compliance directly into their operational systems. SAP’s approach enables customers to manage invoices, reporting, and compliance as part of a unified ERP environment, helping them simplify processes while maintaining transparency and control.”

The UAE’s electronic invoicing framework introduces a structured digital model for invoice exchange between businesses, government entities, and tax authority. Under this model, invoices are transmitted through accredited service providers that securely connect suppliers, buyers, and the Federal Tax Authority, enabling invoice data to be validated and reported automatically.

Enterprises will be able to manage these requirements through the SAP Document and Reporting Compliance solution developed specifically for the UAE, which connects invoicing processes within SAP ERP systems to government-mandated eInvoicing ecosystem. By embedding compliance capabilities directly into enterprise workflows, organizations can reduce system fragmentation while strengthening security and data governance.

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