Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with VMware, a Broadcom company. This collaboration will see Mindware become an authorized distributor of VMware’s extensive portfolio, helping businesses in Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

The partnership is designed to bring Broadcom’s cutting-edge VMware solutions including App Platform, Cloud Infrastructure, Networking Security and Software-Defined Edge to the Levant region, empowering regional enterprises with leading technology to enhance agility, scalability, and security in their IT infrastructures.

The partnership spans Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan, responding to the growing demand for digital solutions across these markets. As businesses in the Levant increasingly seek to modernize their IT operations, the collaboration between Mindware and VMware will provide the necessary tools and expertise to help organizations navigate the complexities of digital transformation.

Toni Azzi, Vice President Mindware Qatar, Levant & Africa at Mindware comments: “The decision to form this partnership comes in response to the rising need for secure, scalable, and efficient IT solutions in the region. Mindware, with its deep regional knowledge, established distribution channels, and robust partner ecosystem, is well-positioned to drive VMware’s growth and adoption across the targeted markets. In turn, VMware enhances Mindware’s portfolio with its world-class technologies, offering solutions that empower businesses to build more agile, resilient, and future-ready infrastructures.”

Mindware’s channel partners stand to benefit significantly from this collaboration. Mindware’s partners will be equipped with the resources, training, and technical support needed to deliver enhanced value to end customers. Furthermore, the partnership opens new revenue streams for Mindware’s partners as they integrate VMware technologies into their existing offerings.

VMware will provide Mindware with extensive support, including access to its technologies, technical training, sales enablement, and marketing resources. Additionally, the company will assist with joint go-to-market strategies, ensuring that Mindware’s partners are fully equipped to drive adoption and maximize customer satisfaction across the region.

Mindware will add value to VMware’s offerings by providing pre-sales and post-sales technical support, partner enablement, and dedicated account management. Furthermore, Mindware will assist with implementation and consultancy services, ensuring VMware customers receive the guidance and support they need to successfully deploy and manage their digital transformation initiatives.

Mindware and VMware will collaborate on a range of joint activities aimed at building awareness and educating the market on the vendor’s offerings. These initiatives include co-branded events, webinars, workshops, and strategic campaigns across Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan. Additionally, the companies will conduct roadshows to foster growth and engagement within the partner ecosystem.

Broadcom’s VMware value proposition is centred on providing businesses with secure, reliable, and flexible IT infrastructure solutions that enable greater agility, scalability, and resilience. VMware’s cloud and hybrid cloud technologies empower organizations to innovate and streamline operations across their digital environments. Globally, VMware holds a strong position in the virtualization and cloud infrastructure markets, known for its leadership in driving innovation. Regionally, VMware is widely recognized as a trusted provider of enterprise IT solutions, including data centre technologies and hybrid cloud infrastructures, reinforcing the reliability and strength of its solutions in the Levant.

Mindware sees substantial potential for VMware in the Levant region due to the increasing focus on cloud adoption and IT modernization. VMware’s innovative solutions are perfectly aligned with these growing market demands, making it an ideal partner for businesses looking to enhance their digital capabilities and achieve long-term success.

Mindware will leverage its extensive partner ecosystem, regional expertise, and in-country presence to help VMware successfully penetrate the Levant market and expand the vendor’s regional market share. Mindware’s strategy includes targeted channel training, strategic marketing campaigns, and personalized account management, ensuring that Broadcom’s VMware solutions are effectively positioned and adopted across a variety of business sectors.

“We are excited about our strategic partnership with Mindware, a recognized leader in the region’s technology distribution landscape. This collaboration marks an important step in expanding Broadcom’s VMware presence across Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan, where businesses are rapidly adopting digital transformation strategies. Through Mindware, we can provide enterprises in these key markets with access to VMware’s innovative solutions, helping them modernize their IT infrastructures and enhance operational agility. We look forward to working together to empower our customers and drive innovation across the Levant region,” concludes Michael Wilson, Senior Channel Manager, Emerging Distribution at VMware.

