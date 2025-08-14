Insurance Service Result reached OMR 10.3 million

Investment income of OMR 7.5 million, up 9% from H1 2024

Net Profit After Tax of OMR 8.8 million, continuing a pattern of topline growth and profitability

Muscat, Oman: Liva Group, a leading multi-line insurance group operating across the GCC, today announced its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, highlighting double-digit growth and continued momentum.

The Group reported Insurance Revenue of OMR 194 million, a 24% year-on-year increase, driven by enhanced customer engagement, product innovation, and expanded distribution capabilities. All markets contributed to topline growth, led by a strong performance in the United Arab Emirate. The Group maintained its positive trajectory, gaining momentum in line with its growth strategy and supported by ongoing M&A activity.

The Group’s Insurance Service Result reached OMR 10.3 million, reflecting stronger underwriting discipline, enhanced claims governance, and improved pricing adequacy – a result of the Group’s ongoing efforts to enhance risk selection and operational efficiency.

Liva recorded Investment Income of OMR 7.5 million, up 9% from H1 2024. The growth was driven by investment portfolio optimisation and an expanded investment base, contributing to stronger yields and positive market-to-market movements in line with favourable market dynamics.

Overall, the Group achieved a Net Profit After Tax of OMR 8.8 million. The strong result reflects solid execution across all areas of the business - from revenue growth and stronger underwriting performance to tighter cost control. Profitability was supported by better management of claims and underwriting, as well as improved efficiency through active cost and reserve management.

Martin Rueegg, CEO of Liva Group, said: "Liva Group entered 2025 with clear strategic momentum, achieving robust topline growth and consistent profitability in H2 2024. The strong and disciplined performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the progress we continue to make in strengthening our technical foundations, enhancing efficiency, and driving growth across our core markets. With double-digit revenue growth, improved underwriting results, and continued investment in technology, talent, and operational excellence, we are well-positioned to navigate the evolving landscape and continue delivering value across the region.”

Looking ahead, the Group remains focused on delivering greater value to customers through continued digital innovation, service excellence, and operating with greater agility to meet evolving market needs.At the same time, Liva remains committed to developing strategic partnerships, including the proposed merger of Liva KSA with Malath Cooperative Insurance in Saudi Arabia, as, backed by a strong capital base, Liva actively invests in sustainable, value-driven expansion across attractive geographies and product lines to reinforce relevance and deliver long-term shareholder value.

About Liva Group

Liva is an insurance group operating across the GCC, founded on the belief that insurance is a pillar that supports both personal and professional lives. As one of the pioneering insurance players in the region, Liva’s team of 1,200 employees is dedicated to offering products and services centred on customer needs, empowering individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive. Serving more than 1.5 million customers, Liva has a strong and growing presence in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain across motor, health, life, home, travel, and commercial insurance, as well owning subsidiaries such as NSSPL (India) and Inayah TPA (UAE), supporting its long-term strategy to scale and diversify the business. The word "Liva" signifies "protection" or "life”, reflecting the Group’s commitment to protecting what matters most to its people, its partners, and, most of all, its customers.

