Net profit for the period EGP 7.47 billion (+47% vs June 2024)

Net profit before tax: EGP 10.5 billion (+55% vs June 2024)

Net interest income, Fees & commission: EGP 12.3 billion (+26% vs June 2024)

Total assets EGP 239.45 billion (+11.6% vs December 2024)

Net loans and facilities to customers: EGP 73.3 billion (+7 % vs December 2024)

Total customer deposits: EGP 190.6 billion (+13% vs. December 2024)

Capital adequacy ratio 33.2% (+4.89% vs. 28.31 % December 2024)

ALEXBANK published its financial results for the financial period ended June 30,2025, confirming the strength of its performance.

Despite the economic challenges, ALEXBANK remains one of the strongest in terms of capital adequacy ratio that reached to 33.2% that’s far exceed Central Bank of Egypt regulatory requirements.

This has ascended Total Assets to EGP 239.45 billion (+11.6% vs December 2024), where Net Loans & Customer Facilities increased by (+7% vs December 2024) reached EGP 73.3 billion. That growth was supported by the increase in Total Deposits that reached EGP 190.6 billion (13% vs December 2024), resulting a Net loans to deposit ratio of 38.5%,

ALEXBANK has contributed effectively to the Egyptian economy through the growth of its assets and liabilities, also Total formation of taxes amounted EGP 3.1 billion during 2nd Quarter 2025.

Total operating income increased significantly to EGP 12.3 billion (+26% vs June 2024), supported by growth in Net interest income EGP 11.1 billion (+25% vs June 2024) and net income from fees and commissions EGP 1.2 billion (+39% vs June 2024), while administrative expenses amounted to EGP 2.5 billion (+14% vs June 2024).

Accordingly, the bank achieved a profit before income tax of EGP 10.5 billion (+55% vs June 2024).

The bank’s net profit reached EGP 7.47 billion, a significant increase 47% vs June 2024.

ALEXBANK strategy implementing Cost optimization that leads to achieve impressive cost to income ratio of 19.4% delivering annualized Return on average Assets 6.6% and return on average equity 52.2%, respectively. This set of results highlights ALEXBANK dedication to delivering solid results to its shareholders.