Chedi Hospitality, globally recognised for its refined luxury and meaningful design, announces its long-anticipated entry into the Japanese market with The Chedi Niseko – an exclusive alpine development of a boutique hotel in the heart of Hirafu, Niseko. Set for completion in June 2029, this milestone marks the brand’s re-entry into Asia and cements its growing authority in the world’s most exceptional alpine destinations.

Positioned within one of Japan’s most celebrated ski and nature regions, The Chedi Niseko will offer seamless access to world-class slopes, vibrant culinary offerings, and year-round outdoor pursuits. The development responds to increasing international demand for elevated, experience-led stays in Japan and reflects Chedi Hospitality’s signature approach to crafting design-led, culturally attuned destinations.

“Niseko presents a rare convergence of natural beauty, international appeal, and all-season relevance,” said Stephan Schupbach, CEO of Chedi Hospitality. “Our expansion into Japan speaks to our long-term commitment to cultivating meaningful hospitality experiences in destinations that share our values of authenticity, sophistication, and global connectivity.”

As part of the pre-opening strategy, Chedi Hospitality will unveil a series of seasonal culinary activations over the next three winters. These curated experiences will provide early insight into the brand’s gastronomic vision - an elegant dialogue between global culinary excellence and Japanese hospitality traditions.

“Together with our partners, we’re shaping a destination that will elevate Niseko’s offering while remaining deeply respectful of its setting,” said Shania Zhang, President at Ryowha Group “The Chedi Niseko is a long-term investment in excellence, one that will resonate with discerning travellers and investors alike.”

Building on its alpine legacy established in Andermatt and its forthcoming presence in Trojena, The Chedi Niseko strengthens the brand’s position as a leader in curated mountain experiences. As with every Chedi property, the project reflects the group’s belief in thoughtful expansion—prioritising substance over scale and delivering timeless value in the world’s most compelling places.

About Chedi Hospitality

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Chedi Hospitality’s origins are anchored in the joy of discovery. From its earliest properties, the group has set new benchmarks by inviting discerning travellers to experience unparalleled hospitality in extraordinary, often undiscovered destinations. The sense of discovery combined with impeccably curated experiences and uncompromising comfort, remains integral to every Chedi property and further expressed in its enduring essence ‘A Voyage Unbound’, Chedi Hospitality’s invitation to embark on a personalised journey with limitless potential. Today, Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio features landmark properties such as Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt, the recently opened Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the newly launched development The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Building on this legacy, soon-to-be-announced properties will deliver impeccable immersions in standout locations across Europe, the Middle East, the United States of America and Asia – further cementing Chedi Hospitality’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.