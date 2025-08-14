25% of pupils received a clean sweep of A* and A grades

A staggering 149 Russell Group University offers received, with seven pupils receiving all five from the Group

An excellent 100% A* grades in Computer Science and Art

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: Brighton College Abu Dhabi is proud to celebrate its pupils’ outstanding Summer 2025 A-Level results, with A being the most commonly awarded grade, a value-add of almost two-thirds of a grade, and one quarter of pupils receiving A* or A grades in all of their subjects.

Driven by pupils’ individual efforts and endeavour, and the inspiration and support of talented teachers, the College achieved 17% of grades at A*, 44% at A*–A grades, and 68% at A*–B. Standout subject performance included 100% A* grades in Computer Science and Art, 100% of grades in Geography, and 75% A*–B in English Literature, Design Technology, Biology and Physics.

The Class of 2025 holds 149 offers from Russell Group Universities, with seven pupils receiving all five of their offers from these prestigious institutions. Pupils are set to join leading universities including Imperial College London, University College London, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), King’s College London and the University of Manchester, as well as top US and other global destinations, with several earning scholarships.

21 pupils achieved a clean sweep of A* and A grades, including:

Hannah Aly A* A* A* A*

Akhila Deepak A* A* A*. A*

Daniel Mikhail A* A* A* A*

Lequan Zhang A* A* A* A*

Catherine Abdul-Samad A* A* A*

Hana Elhosseiny A* A* A

Finlay Ferguson A* A* A

Giorgetta Monaco A* A* A

Armaan Niaz A* A* A

Jennifer Ellis A* A A A

Taro Kamara A* A A

Mohit Nair A* A A

Hamza Rehman A* A A

Jahnavi Ajay A A A A

Sasha Tajeddine A A A A

Diego Toro A A A A

Sanghyeok Jung A A A

Saif Al Mutawa A A A

Commenting on these remarkable achievements, Barney Durrant, Head Master at Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said: “I am delighted with the efforts of our Upper Sixth pupils, who have gained outstanding results this year. Twenty-one pupils have gained a 'clean sweep' of A*/A grades, with six of them gaining an A* in every subject. Whilst the absolute results are excellent, it is also gratifying to see the very strong value-added figures, demonstrating the success and achievements of all of our pupils. These results are testament to their hard work, approach to learning and the culture of excellence running throughout the school, as well as the dedication and commitment of their teachers.”

Jennifer Walters, Head of Senior School at Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said: “Our Year 13 take their next steps beyond Brighton, qualified and equipped to make a positive impact on the world around them. Pupils have been inspired to achieve by dedicated teachers, and, by their own commitment and flair, have achieved outstanding results both individually and as a cohort. We wish every pupil the very best for their bright futures, and congratulate them for rising so convincingly to the challenge of A Level learning during their Sixth Form years.”

