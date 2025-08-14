Dubai, UAE – Revolutionizing real estate investment with the power of technology and fractional ownership, PRYPCO, the UAE’s pioneering PropTech platform, has partnered with Ovaluate, the world’s first and only intelligent, AI-driven Automated Valuation Model (AVM) platform, to launch the first-ever instant valuation engine for fractional real estate.

Integrated within PRYPCO Blocks, the Dubai-based real estate fractional ownership platform, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), this pioneering innovation enables investors to access accurate, real-time valuations for both fractional and full ownership properties in 10 seconds.

Ovaluate’s advanced AVM technology uses real-time data and global valuation standards to generate accurate, transparent, unbiased, and regulator-approved reports.

“Fractional ownership has transformed real estate investing, and trust depends on valuations that are accurate, transparent, and fast. With Ovaluate’s AI-driven valuation technology integrated into PRYPCO Blocks, every investor now gets instant, data-backed insights. It’s about levelling the playing field, strengthening market transparency, and reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in PropTech innovation,” said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO.

At a time when transparency and investor trust are more critical than ever, this partnership represents a paradigm shift in how real estate is evaluated, bought, and sold, reinforcing Dubai’s position at the forefront of global PropTech innovation.

“Our mission has always been to ensure property valuations are instant, unbiased, and methodologically sound. By partnering with PRYPCO Blocks, we’re not just enhancing that standard, we’re bringing it into a new era of real estate investment, where technology and transparency empower every investor,” said Omran Yousef, Founder and CEO of Ovaluate.

Since its launch, PRYPCO Blocks has made premium, regulated property investment accessible to investors in over 200 countries, starting from just AED 2,000, attracting a rapidly growing community of first-time and next-generation buyers. The integration of Ovaluate now offers these users the same AI valuation tools traditionally reserved for institutional investors, further accelerating PRYPCO’s vision to enable real estate freedom for all.

About PRYPCO Blocks

PRYPCO Blocks is a Dubai-based real estate investment platform offering access to fractional ownership in professionally managed rental properties. Through PRYPCO Blocks, investors can buy fractions (Blocks) of income-generating properties and receive monthly rental payouts.

Led by Amira Sajwani, who is the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Co-Founder and COO at Amali Properties, and a Shark on Shark Tank, the platform is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). With PRYPCO Blocks, investors from over 200 countries can invest in Dubai’s top rental properties from just AED 2,000.

About Ovaluate

Ovaluate is the world’s first and only intelligent, AI-driven Automated Valuation Model platform, capable of generating valuations in under 10 seconds for all property types using globally recognized RICS and IVS methods.