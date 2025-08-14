El Gouna also unveils new residential properties in exclusive Highland by North Bay and Tuban Waterfalls neighborhoods

Prestigious homes offer early returns, flexible post-delivery payments, and all-season rental potential

El Gouna, Egypt – As it marks 35 years of consistent growth and delivery, El Gouna today announced the launch of two new premium neighborhoods, alongside a limited-time accelerated delivery plan. The thriving Red Sea coastal town by Orascom Development is offering select homes available for handover within just one year, with extended post-delivery payment terms over five years, and one year of rental commissions waived with El Gouna Plus, the town’s official comprehensive property management and home-services platform.

With more than 25,000 residents from over 50 nationalities already living in the town, El Gouna is widely recognized for its modern infrastructure, strong tourism and residential market, and quality of life. Now providing Egypt’s fastest premium real estate delivery plan, this new opportunity addresses increased demand for properties that are ready, livable, and designed for long-term growth and deepens El Gouna’s value proposition for investors, end users, and second-home buyers alike.

Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna and Managing Director at Orascom Development Egypt, commented: “For the past 35 years, El Gouna has defined premium coastal living on the Red Sea, grounded in our commitment to delivering ‘Life As It Should Be’ in a thriving, well developed town. These new launches reinforce El Gouna’s leadership, providing direct access to prestigious residences with strong return potential, long-term value and lasting quality. It is an opportunity to join a community that delivers on the promise of dream homes – whether you're investing, relocating, or seeking a year-round destination to return to time and again.”

Fastest Premium Delivery in Egypt, Favorable Payment Terms and Property Management Services

El Gouna offers a delivery promise grounded in operational readiness. While El Gouna is renowned for its fast delivery, homes under the new plan will be even faster: delivered within one year of purchase, while payment plans extend over five years. Buyers choosing to rent their properties can enroll in El Gouna Plus with one year of commission-free management. This plan provides speed, flexibility, and (nearly) immediate income potential.

New Neighborhoods: Designed for Modern Living and Investment Confidence

The launch introduces new homes in two distinct neighborhoods:

, a distinctive residential enclave set on elevated coastal land, is a limited collection of three-bedroom lofts with soaring double-height ceilings, vertical twin villas, and four-bedroom penthouses with breathtaking tranquil water views, luxurious open lagoon living, and unparalleled privacy. Designed by the internationally acclaimed architecture firm Legorreta, known for its bold modern aesthetic and landmark projects across the globe, Highland residences feature vibrant, natural light-filled interiors, and generous terraces designed for privacy and flow. Private jetties allow direct boat access, while landscaped pathways and beautiful gardens create a serene environment. Tuban Waterfalls, located in Tuban, the new, central district in the heart of El Gouna, features a limited collection of spacious three-bedroom, waterfront apartments that are set across cascading elevations for added privacy and panoramic views. Designed by the renowned architectural studio Mesura to deliver modern livability with artistic intent, each home offers a seamless flow between highly functional interiors and private outdoor gardens. Direct access to El Gouna’s canals and sea allows residents to dock their boats just steps from home. Located within walking distance of the adjacent marina and surrounded by beautiful waterfalls, Tuban Waterfalls is a rare expression of waterfront living—where form, function, and natural beauty coexist effortlessly.

Each neighborhood responds to clear homeowner and investor demand for premium real estate options that combine design, functionality, and quality.

A Destination That Performs Year-Round

El Gouna attracts a diverse set of buyers: regional investors seeking yield and stability, families looking for a permanent coastal lifestyle, and global travelers desiring a refined second or third home. Located just 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, the town has become a preferred upscale alternative to Mediterranean destinations, offering greater accessibility and consistent year-round vibrancy.

A truly elevated way of living, El Gouna encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels with a combined 2,800 rooms, schools offering international curricula (including Swiss and British certifications), an international hospital, startup workspaces, and a wide array of services designed for year-round living. With four marinas that have more than 600 berths, El Gouna is Egypt’s largest private operator of marinas. The town is also home to two golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, and the landmark El Gouna Culture and Conference Center.

El Gouna’s wide range of neighborhoods reflects the town’s dynamic spirit and diverse lifestyles. In addition to

North Bay and Tuban mentioned above, other new neighborhoods include:

provides a fresh take on modern family life. With curated public areas, leisure zones, lush landscaping and tranquil sandy pools, it blends biophilic architecture with thoughtful design to create open, safe spaces for all ages to thrive. The Nines brings understated sophistication to the Red Sea coast. Overlooking the Karl Litten-designed golf course and showcasing integrated water features, this exclusive enclave provides privacy, outdoor living, and a 2KM cycling and walking loop that ties it all together.

About El Gouna

El Gouna, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development, has been the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea on an area of 36.9 million square meters for more than 35 years. The town encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels with 2,800 rooms, schools offering various international curricula including Swiss and British certifications, an international hospital, start-up workspace facility, four marinas, two world-class golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, a culture & conference center, and an array of services.

Each of El Gouna’s hotels is characterized by unique architectural charm. From the Upper Nubian flair of Steigenberger to the Asian-inspired design of The Chedi, which is part of The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, and Casa Cook’s down-to-earth yet stylish aesthetic, there’s a hotel for every taste. The interior design across these hotels is sleek and understated, prioritizing maximum comfort. Dining in El Gouna is a culinary delight, with impeccable options featuring flavors from locally sourced ingredients, including supplies from El Gouna’s own farm. The town also offers a curated selection of spas, blending oriental and far Eastern treatments for a holistic relaxation experience.

With a population of more than 25,000 residents of 50+ nationalities, El Gouna is only 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which is only a four-hour flight from Europe’s major capitals.

For more information, please visit elgouna.com

About Orascom Development

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 35 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breath-taking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development’s commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants.

Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with more than 40% developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK). Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

For more information, please visit OrascomDevelopment.com.