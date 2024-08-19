Dubai, UAE: In line with its commitment to creating exceptional experiences for all its guests, Dubai Festival City Mall has announced the opening of its much-awaited licensed food hall – Market Island. Home to several outstanding international brands, the unique and diverse dining experience is set to redefine gastronomic excellence.

The Market Island is strategically located on the ground floor at the northern end of the mall, covering an expansive area of 70,000 square feet. As the largest food hall of its kind in the Middle East, it boasts a seating capacity exceeding 3,500, hosting more than 50 diverse food outlets and restaurants.

The Market Island will introduce several internationally acclaimed brands making their debut appearance in Dubai, including:

Pasta Art , a newcomer to the Dubai market presented by famous Italian chefs. Guests will try home-made al-dente pasta of numerous kinds with a touch of its country of origin.

, a newcomer to the Dubai market presented by famous Italian chefs. Guests will try home-made al-dente pasta of numerous kinds with a touch of its country of origin. Nikkei Sushi , an authentic Japanese startup which is run by the brand chef Roberto Segura who is known in Dubai as the creator of a Peruvian concept La Barra (which is also to come to the Market Island).

, an authentic Japanese startup which is run by the brand chef Roberto Segura who is known in Dubai as the creator of a Peruvian concept (which is also to come to the Market Island). John Dory (Opening Soon), a brand from Belarus, brings its expertise in seafood of all kinds, introducing a luxurious Mediterranean approach straight from Cote d’Azur with its restaurant zone and to-go section of fresh fish and oyster market.

(Opening Soon), a brand from Belarus, brings its expertise in seafood of all kinds, introducing a luxurious Mediterranean approach straight from Cote d’Azur with its restaurant zone and to-go section of fresh fish and oyster market. Gelato Ado, original Italian gelato of highest quality based on natural ingredients only.

In addition to these new offerings, guests will be treated to some famous favorites from beloved brands including Chef Eyad, Allo Beirut, Scarlet’s Bakery, Homer Lobster, and many more. From prime cut meat to Lebanese street food and guilt-free sweets, there is something for everyone at this culinary destination that is poised to become a hotspot for food enthusiasts seeking an array of international and local flavors, all under one roof.

Commenting on the announcement, Hayssam Hajjar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al Futtaim Real Estate said: “We are excited to unveil The Market Island at Dubai Festival City Mall, marking a new era of culinary excellence in the heart of Dubai Festival City. Dubai has long been celebrated for its culinary diversity and innovation, and The Market Island embodies this spirit with its impressive lineup of international brands and luxurious culinary experiences, promising to elevate Dubai’s dining scene to unprecedented heights.”

Complementing the dining offering and providing a unique entertainment offering, The Market Island will also host an array of engaging activities from Friday to Sunday each week, featuring artists, DJs, weekend markets, and workshops for both adults and children. Guests will be able to dine in a lively and green setting, with interiors designed exclusively by world-class furniture specialist ‘Leta’. Handcrafted and eye-catching, the lighting at Market Island is built to accentuate surroundings, giving guests a perfect backdrop to capture memories with loved ones. The use of wooden and marble panels, contribute to the elite atmosphere of the Market Island, showing the brand's commitment to not losing touch with nature.

Get ready to embark on this chic culinary journey like never before as The Market Island is now open, bringing a world of flavors to Dubai Festival City Mall.

