Food safety in township markets has long been a pressing issue with informal trade networks handling more than 80% of staple food sales in the region. A report dated January 2025 reveals an alarming increase in food poisoning cases among children, especially in townships and informal settlements with Gauteng seeing 207 reported cases among children since early February 2024, 10 of which were fatal. While many lay blame at the spaza shops, there is a systemic failure at play.

Smartfill offers an innovative solution that addresses this and is aimed at improving food safety while factoring affordability and sustainability challenges.

Informal trade networks (spazas, dukas, etc), responsible for over 70% of staple food sales in Southern Africa, are the lifeline for millions of families. Yet, these markets are plagued by an alarming 20% food waste rate due to poor supply chains and damaged packaging.

Nevo Hadas, CEO at Smartfill, believes their critical role is in improving food safety: "Food safety is not a luxury; it's a necessity. Informal markets are the lifeblood of low-income communities, and Smartfill ensures that consumers have access to fresh, safe, and affordable food. This is actually not just about food safety, it’s about saving lives and restoring dignity to communities that have been left behind."

Smartfill uses specialised, food-safe bulk containers that are sealed. These containers are made of reusable, tough plastic and are not damaged in the supply chain. The containers fit into smart dispensers in the spaza shops which are clearly branded. “Customers can purchase the amount they want when they need it, as the dispensers hygienically measure the precise quantity they want,” says Marc Wetselaar, COO of Smartfill. “By getting rid of all the unnecessary single-use packaging we not only make food cheaper, but also last longer.”

The credibility and global success of Smartfill is underpinned by its backing from Transform, a partnership between the UK FCDO, Unilever, and EY. Through Transform’s support, Smartfill is establishing 14 more refill-enabled stores and a low-emission distribution network in areas such as Tembisa, SA and Mtendere, Zambia. Smartfill’s scalable model is now also being piloted internationally in Bangladesh and Kenya, further demonstrating its adaptability and impact.

"Smartfill's innovative approach is not just a solution for today but a blueprint for transforming retail in underserved markets worldwide,” adds Hadas. “From Tembisa to Dhaka, we are proving that sustainable, safe, and affordable food access is achievable everywhere."

