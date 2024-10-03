Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba, Chairman of MHAO Group, visited HE Abdullah Ali Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, during the last day of Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024 that was concluded in Dubai World Trade Centre.

The discussions between the two parties focused on enhancing Emiratization in both the public and private sectors, as well as exploring ways to exchange experiences to support the UAE's vision in empowering citizens and developing their skills.

In this regard, HE Abdullah Ali Zayed Al Falasi stated, “Collaboration between the public and private sectors is fundamental to achieving national goals related to Emiratization. We are committed to providing all possible support to enhance citizens' participation in the labour market and facilitate their career paths through innovative and smart programs. We look forward to the private sector's contribution to attracting national talents to face future challenges.

For his part, Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba remarked, “Empowering Emirati talents is a core part of our vision and future strategy. We continuously strive to enhance the presence of Emirati citizens in our workforce, and through our companies and training programs, we aim to prepare a new generation of Emirati leaders who can effectively contribute to achieving the economic and social development goals of the UAE. Our meeting today with HE Abdullah Al Falasi represents an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors to support the national agenda in empowering and developing Emirati citizens.”

The two parties also reviewed modern programs that contribute to reducing the job search journey, including an AI-based program that helps job seekers explore and develop their talents and identify their career paths. This advanced program, launched by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, aims to equip citizens with tools that enable them to improve their skills and effectively integrate into the labour market, aligning with the needs of companies and institutions within the country.

Al Otaiba also informed HE Al Falasi about MHAO Group's efforts in supporting and empowering national talents, as the group continues to offer various organized training programs aimed at developing Emiratis across different job levels.

Among these programs is Al Nukhba which is designed to take Emirati participants on a one-year journey from management trainee to junior specialist, providing essential skills and hands-on experience for career progression. Similarly, the Bidaya program enables Emiratis to transition from junior specialist to junior manager over a year, with a focus on leadership and management training. Furthermore, the Group has tailored an Al Nukhba development plan specifically for People of Determination, reflecting its dedication to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all Emiratis.

Through these partnerships and initiatives, MHAO Group continues to affirm its commitment to contributing to the comprehensive economic diversification goals of the UAE. These efforts also reflect the group’s vision in investing in the future of Emirati citizens, ensuring they have the opportunities and guidance necessary to excel in their professional roles.