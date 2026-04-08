Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MHA plc has successfully completed its strategic merger with Moore Stephens (MS), a UAE-based audit and advisory firm. This milestone underscores confidence in the UAE despite current ongoing regional developments.

The transaction reflects MHA’s strong long-term outlook and its commitment to deepening its presence in the UAE and wider region and demonstrates its confidence in the UAE’s regulatory environment, business infrastructure, and role as a gateway for regional growth.

Bayhaan Lakdawala, Partner commented - “This transaction is a testament to our confidence in the UAE as a stable and forward-looking business hub. It also reinforces the UAE’s standing as a resilient and attractive destination for foreign investment, supported by strong governance, progressive policies, and a diversified economic base. We remain committed to investing further and building long-term partnerships.”

About Moore Stephens UAE

Moore Stephens UAE, led by Managing Partner Farad K. Lakdawala was founded in Dubai in 1999 provides audit, tax, advisory and corporate services. MS UAE operates from its Dubai headquarters with branch offices in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Jebel Ali Free Zone, Sharjah and is an approved auditor with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC – regulated by the DFSA) and service provider in all other major free zones in the country. The new entity will now trade as MHA UAE.

About MHA

MHA is a leading professional services provider of audit and assurance, tax, accountancy and advisory services, based in the UK with an international presence.

Following the merger with MS UAE on 1 April 2026, MHA now employs 2,386 people and has 157 partners across its network of 37 offices in the UK, Ireland, South-East Europe, the UAE and the Cayman Islands.

www.mhauae.ae

www.mha.co.uk