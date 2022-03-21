Incentives tailored for KSA, UAE, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Bahrain

Exceptional value for first-time new-car buyers

UAE: MG Motor will be celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan with a suite of offers that will ensure its range of SUVs, family saloons, sports hatches and EVs remain the best value for money motoring in the Middle East.

For the month of Ramadan only – and depending on the market – MG customers will be able to enjoy zero percent interest on finance, in addition to avoiding paying any administration fees or down payments on their purchase as part of a host of attractive incentives offered to markets across the Middle East.

With offers tailored for each market, Saudi customers can get into a new MG with zero per cent interest on their finance, no admin fees, no down payment, 2 years’ service and 2 years’ roadside assistance on SUVs. UAE customers will receive their first year of registration at no cost, along with five years of roadside assistance and vouchers up to AED 3,000. Customers in Oman have the chance to win back the value of their car; while Kuwaiti customers during this period will receive scratch-and-win coupons valued up to KD2,000 and have the chance to win an MG GT.

In Bahrain, MG is offering free service for three years, while customers in Qatar will receive three years of free registration, comprehensive insurance, and lube service up to 60,000km. In Jordan, customers can enjoy up to seven years of financing and 6 years / 120,000 km service, including labour and parts upon a 30 per cent down payment at an interest rate of just 3.33 per cent on the MG RX5, MG HS and MG RX8. In Iraq, customers can enjoy two years or 30,000km of service in addition to cash prizes of up to USD 1,000 on the entire MG range.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said the incentives will be in line with MG’s commitment to providing the best value for money motoring in the region: “As we embark on the Holy Month of Ramadan, MG Motor sees this as an opportune time to reward its existing and potential customers with tailored-by-country offers. Despite the challenging market conditions that are affecting a lot of other auto manufacturers, our customers can rest assured that our MG distributors will have strong promotions on our MG line-up that will satisfy their needs and demands during this Holy Month of Ramadan.

“The new Ramadan offers also serve as testament to MG’s performance and strength, as the supply shortage issue continues to be a problem for many companies in the automotive market, leading to higher car prices and no discounts. At MG we are building strong programmes for our customers during this special month. With that, the brand is reinforcing its commitment to put its customers and their peace-of-mind first.”

“Ramadan is a special time of year that brings families together and where everyone enjoys the gift of giving, so it is our intention to help families enjoy both this year with a new car, plus some exciting and special gifts tailored to suit each market,” Lee concluded.

-Ends-

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 98 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

For further information, please contact:

Mary Moussa

Performance Communications

Email: mary@performancecomms.com

Lara Sous

SAIC MOTOR Middle East FZE

Email: lara.sous@smil.com