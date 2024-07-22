Three-year partnership starting July 2024 in the Middle East, aims to boost brands’ visibility globally.

MG Motor to support both Arsenal’s men’s and women’s teams.

Middle East: MG Motor Middle East has announced the regional commencement of the brand’s exciting partnership with Arsenal Football Club. The three-year collaboration aims to leverage the growing success of both Arsenal and MG Motor, combining their rich histories and commitment to excellence.

As MG Motor continues its 100th anniversary celebrations this year, the new partnership also celebrates heritage and innovation, with Arsenal cemented as one of the most storied and successful football clubs in the world. As the Official Automotive Partner of Arsenal Football Club, MG will support both the men’s and women’s teams, with their brand prominently showcased at Emirates Stadium and Meadow Park. This collaboration underscores the mutual respect for heritage and forward-thinking innovation that both MG and Arsenal represent.

Globally and in the Middle East, MG Motor has seen tremendous growth, thanks to its commitment to the design, quality and performance of the brand’s products. This partnership with Arsenal will further enhance MG's visibility and popularity, creating a stronger connection with football fans globally.

The partnership will bring significant benefits to both Arsenal and MG Motor Middle East. Joint brand promotion activities, engaging content creation, and a cohesive marketing strategy will help both brands reach new heights. Future plans include innovative campaigns and events that will showcase MG’s leading car models and Arsenal’s commitment to excellence on and off the pitch.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented: “At MG, we take a strategic and thorough approach to partnerships both regionally and globally. Partnering with Arsenal Football Club, with its rich history, success, and growing popularity, especially in the Middle East, is a natural fit. Our shared vision for innovation, quality, and exceptional customer experience aligns seamlessly with Arsenal’s values. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this collaboration presents and look forward to a prosperous future together.

MG Motor Middle East has a storied history of sporty innovation and excellence. This partnership with Arsenal is a testament to MG’s commitment to delivering top-quality vehicles and exceptional service. Together, MG and Arsenal are set to redefine the automotive and sporting landscapes, driving forward a future of success and innovation.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

