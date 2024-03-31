Cairo: As part of MetLife’s commitment to applying sustainability principles and developing mechanisms and work methods, the leading life insurance company has introduced electronic cards (eCards) for medical insurance customers as an alternative to plastic medical insurance cards. The pioneering insurance company is launching convenient methods, aiming to facilitate and expedite policyholders' access to medical services and contribute to environmental conservation by eliminating plastic cards.

This initiative is part of MetLife's digital transformation plan to digitize services, enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs. It also aligns with "MetLife Global" strategy to contribute to carbon emissions reduction by expanding digital and environmentally friendly services, minimizing reliance on paper and plastic, and reducing environmental pollution.

Through the MetLife eServices mobile application, each customer can obtain an eCard when renewing his contract with the company, replacing the usual plastic card. This enables customers to benefit from a wide network of healthcare service providers, with over 1,200 providers distributed across 3,379 service points throughout Egypt. It also facilitates obtaining medical approvals.

"Issuing eCards for medical insurance customers is a new addition to our digital transformation journey, covering everything from promoting services to approvals for obtaining services and transitioning to electronic claims settlement and collection," said Haitham Taher, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of MetLife Egypt. "This reflects the enhancement of services for customers and contributes to combating climate change."

MetLife adopts a strategy to contribute to environmental conservation by increasing green spaces to reduce carbon emissions, providing a healthy, clean, and safe environment. The company has contributed to planting 1000 fruit-bearing trees in the cities of the 6th of October and New Obour. Additionally, it has eliminated plastic tools in all company offices, replacing them with environmentally friendly alternatives.

About MetLife:

MetLife Life Insurance Company is one of the leading companies in providing insurance solutions locally and globally, MetLife (The Pharaonic American Life insurance company –Previously MetLife Alico) was established in Egypt in 1997, It is the first life insurance company that entered the Egyptian market with a huge contribution from an international life insurance company. For more than 25 years, MetLife’s achievements in the Egyptian market have proven its ability to provide and distribute life insurance services and plans, accident insurance, health insurance, retirement planning, and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers.