The company launched their latest innovative gifting solution with talabat across the MENA region, enabling customers to procure digital gift cards that can be used to purchase any products on the talabat application.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Merit Incentives, a global, technology-first company providing leading customer loyalty and employee engagement solutions, recently launched Giftcardsby.com, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, aimed at enabling brands and retailers to design, create, process and distribute their own branded digital gift cards to their customers. Additionally, the company entered a regional partnership with talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform, to provide customers with digital gift card solutions that can be redeemed on any talabat offerings (food, groceries, flowers and more).

Built as a complete 360 solution providing a fully automated and seamless online access, Giftcardsby.com supports both brick and mortar and online stores ranging from small and medium sized local businesses to global brands.

Favored for its hassle-free approach; free from cost of set-up, that only takes a matter of minutes, users can also offer gift cards in multiple currencies and get paid upon sale, with a scalable “pay-as-you-go” model. It also comes with a full range of analytical tools to ensure a full visibility on consumer behavior and enable companies to plan their customer gifting strategies accordingly.

“With the economic climate the way it is, and consumers increasingly cutting back on spending, it’s crucial that businesses think strategically about how they can continue to attract and retain customers. Our gifting solution is best in class and an innovative way to secure customer loyalty, we are excited to be bringing it to the market at such a pivotal time in the retail industry.” said Prerna Sonawane, VP MENA Partnerships at Merit Incentives.

“We have a proven track record of building powerful next generation solutions for enterprise clients and multinational companies. Our vision was to give access to the most advanced technology to any business undepending their geographical location, size, number of brands or even budget. Merit Incentives - as the leading GiftTech startup in the MENA region - is instrumental to accompany merchants getting in touch with their consumers and their loved ones, making gifting easier and accessible globally” added Julie Barbier-Leblan, CEO at Merit Incentives.

The most recent addition to Giftcardby’s growing client roster is talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform. The two signed a partnership deal to provide talabat’s users with Arabic and English digital gift card solutions that can be redeemed on any talabat offerings (food, groceries, flowers and more) in over 6 currencies.

This strategic partnership represents a major step forward in the consumer engagement and retail industry, offering yet another convenient feature for customers and is in line with talabat’s ongoing efforts to continuously enhance the experience of everyone using the app.

Karthick Umashankar, Director of Strategy at talabat says, “As the region’s leading local tech platform, we are excited to partner with Merit Incentives to launch talabat gift cards for our customers and deliver yet another convenient option for them. Gift cards are great solutions as they can be both purchased and delivered digitally, which is important during this time - along with making gifting simpler and faster than before.”

On average, 60% of shoppers using digital gift cards spend more than the face value on their card - boosting the overall sales (up to 450% of the face value gifted in the MENA region according to Merit Incentives data) as a result.

With its own network of 5,000 partner brands across 100+ countries - including +800 retailers and merchants in the GCC alone - Merit Incentives delivers on its promise of ‘thinking globally, acting locally’.

