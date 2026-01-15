Multi-tower concept to offer extensive residential mix with curated lifestyle, wellness, sports and retail amenities

The “city within a city” concept is shaped by Mercedes‑Benz’s design philosophy of Sensual Purity, translating the brand DNA into architecture and thus creating emotional touchpoints



Mercedes‑Benz and Binghatti launch their second joint project, Mercedes‑Benz Places | Binghatti City, with new details on design and amenities. Conceived as a “city within a city”, the architectural scheme spans nearly 9 million square feet and comprises more than 13,000 residences within 12 towers. The centrepiece building “Vision Iconic” and surrounding structures are connected by a cohesive architectural language, inspired by the legacy of Mercedes-Benz design. The project advances the partners’ collaboration in Dubai from a single‑tower development to a masterplanned setting focused on design, mobility and community.

“With Mercedes-Benz Places, we transfer the unique DNA of our brand into holistic, customer-centric and connected living spaces. This project sets a new benchmark for exclusive, integrated urban living. We are celebrating 140 years of company history this year – a legacy only few can look back at. Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City marks the first time we apply it at true urban scale: an entire living environment, a city within a city, that bears our unmistakable identity.”

Axel Harries, Head of Global Service and Parts, Mercedes-Benz AG

“Our collaboration with Mercedes-Benz continues to evolve beyond individual buildings into a fully integrated Masterplan Community. Mercedes‑Benz Places | Binghatti City represents our shared ambition to redefine how branded living is experienced at scale where design, innovation, and community come together to shape the future of urban life in Dubai.”

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers

Sensual Purity: inspiration that goes beyond automotive

Created together with the brand’s leading design minds, the exterior expresses the Mercedes‑Benz design philosophy of Sensual Purity. The distinctive composition links the centrepiece with sequentially emerging buildings to convey dynamism and speed. Horizontal podium lines echo the “Iconic Grille”, which features prominently on the pavilion. A floating effect above the podiums emphasizes elegance, while signature technical silver and chrome accents reference the brand’s automotive heritage. The overall skyline aims for a strong presence and a coherent, high‑luxury appeal that creates a distinctive and instantly recognizable visuality. The iconicity of the brand is deeply rooted in the project. All 12 towers even hold the names of concept cars that showcase the vision of Mercedes‑Benz, symbolizing how heritage and future merge together and push the boundaries of what’s possible. For example, the buildings are named after the visionary “Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven”, the historic “Vision Mercedes Simplex”, the luxurious “Vision Mercedes‑Maybach 6” or the revolutionary “Vision AVTR”.

Interior design: timeless, reduced and unmistakably Mercedes‑Benz

The interiors translate the core of Sensual Purity, emotion and intelligence, through a reduced and timeless aesthetic. Each residence has been meticulously crafted to intensify the experience of the Mercedes‑Benz brand in every sense. Black and silver form the base palette, complemented by authentic materials such as leather and wood for warmth and approachability. Graphic brand elements link to unmistakable identity. Residences are crafted to elevate the everyday experience through precise detailing and advanced technology integration.

Landscape design – nature and innovation in harmony

The landscape is envisioned as a sanctuary of elegance and tranquillity where nature and innovation converge. From intimate water features to areas dedicated to relaxation, the surrounding of Mercedes‑Benz Places | Binghatti City blends luxury experiences with environmentally conscious solutions. The Grand Promenade forms the green spine, connecting signature community zones like Crown Arena for events, a Picnic Grove and Meadow Pavilion with family‑focused areas such as Little Marvels and Aqua Joy. Elevated paths and green corridors link podium amenities with the wider park to encourage walking and community life.

Curated lifestyle and mobility

The lifestyle ecosystem spans three interconnected pillars: wellness, recreation and community. Water experiences – family pools, infinity pools and splash zones – anchor recreational life, whilst fitness facilities including state-of-the-art gyms, yoga pods, outdoor training decks and sky jogging tracks support wellbeing. Twelve specialised sporting clubs cater to diverse interests, from padel and squash to golf simulators, climbing, fencing, archery, Pilates and spin studios. Grand social spaces – a ballroom, event hall, private screening lounge, e-sports lounge and hotel-standard concierge – facilitate gathering and celebration. Integrated EV infrastructure and mobility services connect residents seamlessly across the architectural scheme, embedding sustainability and convenience into daily life.

