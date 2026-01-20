Dubai, UAE: Meraki Developers has announced the launch of Nirvana Residence 1, an exceptional 22-storey residential tower located in the tranquil setting of Me'aisem, Dubai Production City.

This landmark project features 392 meticulously designed residences, including studios and one to three-bedroom homes, each embodying a harmonious blend of comfort and modern living.

Nirvana Residence 1 represents a commitment to a lifestyle that embraces well-being and community. The building's thoughtfully distributed amenities ensure that residents find spaces for fitness, relaxation, and social interaction seamlessly integrated within their environment. The unique Nirvana Groves feature offers expansive green wellness zones throughout the tower, creating serene retreats for residents to unwind.

“At Meraki, we believe that a home should not only provide shelter but also nurture the spirit. Nirvana is designed to foster harmony in daily life, where every detail contributes to a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle. Our vision is to create spaces where residents can thrive, surrounded by nature and community,” commented Mr Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman at Meraki Developers.

Strategically positioned in Me'aisem, Nirvana Residence 1 provides residents with convenient access to key destinations while preserving a sense of tranquility. With direct connectivity to major thoroughfares, residents are mere minutes away from the vibrancy of Dubai, yet can retreat into the peaceful ambiance that the development offers. The project highlights Meraki Developers’ total commitment to quality, innovative design, and sustainable living.

As an award-winning real estate developer, Meraki Developers continues to set the standard in creating communities that enhance quality of life. With over 100 successful projects completed, the company prioritises meticulous attention to detail and customer satisfaction, ensuring that each development resonates with the principles of harmony and balance.

About Meraki Developers

Meraki Developers is a Dubai-based real estate company known for delivering high-quality projects with precision and integrity. With in-house expertise across engineering and contracting, Meraki ensures seamless execution from concept to completion. Having completed over 110 projects as a group – including residential towers, luxury villas, and commercial developments – Meraki is reimagining urban living through thoughtful design, sustainability, and lifestyle-focused amenities. The company is committed to building vibrant communities that promote well-being and elevate everyday life. Looking ahead to 2030, Meraki aims to join Dubai’s top ten developers by consistently delivering high quality living experiences for its customers, in a timely manner, that inspires trust and brings joy to the residents of our communities.

https://www.merakidevelopers.com/