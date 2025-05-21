Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract worth over AED 690 million to Bhatia General Contracting Co. for phase four of the prestigious gated community, Nad Al Sheba Gardens. The latest phase of the premium development, located in one of Dubai’s most coveted locations, is slated to be handed over in Q1 2027.

Strategically positioned within close proximity to Downtown Dubai, the luxurious community offers seamless access to Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, Meydan racetrack and other premium leisure and lifestyle destinations. Phase four of Nad Al Sheba Gardens features expansive four-, five- and six-bedroom villas, along with distinguished three-bedroom townhouses, nestled in lush surroundings and complemented by distinctive amenities. These include a resort-style pool, a planned amphitheatre for events, running tracks and a yoga lawn. Adding to the vibrant lifestyle offering, Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall brings a dynamic retail and dining experience to the heart of the community.

With meticulously landscaped grounds and elegant pathways, Nad Al Sheba Gardens offers residents a self-contained community that evolves harmoniously with their needs while delivering an exceptional living experience. The scope of contract work for phase four includes construction, testing, commissioning and handover of 188 units - comprising 92 townhouses and 96 villas, along with two pool houses.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Nad Al Sheba Gardens represents our continued commitment to develop distinctive residential communities that elevate Dubai's real estate landscape. This thoughtfully designed gated community delivers an exceptional living experience that sets it apart in the market, carefully balancing tranquil surroundings with seamless access to urban amenities. Our collaboration with Bhatia General Contracting Co. for this important phase reflects our commitment to partnering with entities that share our dedication to excellence. We are confident this development will further enhance Dubai’s position as a global real estate destination of choice.”

Eng. Moath Milhem, General Manager, Bhatia General Contracting Co. stated: "We are honoured to bring our expertise, dedication and innovation to Meraas’s latest phase of Nad Al Sheba Gardens. Our partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate is founded on trust, collaboration and a shared vision for excellence. We are committed to delivering excellence with this project and helping to deliver a better future for all.”

Bhatia General Contracting Co has extensive experience in construction projects in Dubai, dating back to 1971 and has been entrusted with the delivery of key projects across Dubai Holding Real Estate’s portfolio, including the prestigious District One in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

Nad Al Sheba Gardens draws inspiration from comfort, nature and community, with a distinct architectural design that marks it apart from the rest of Dubai’s residential communities. The development is strategically designed to provide a lifestyle which offers privacy and seclusion, while being within easy reach of the best of Dubai’s city life.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs. Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi. Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people. Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences. Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.

Media Enquiries

Burson

dubaiholding@bursonglobal.com