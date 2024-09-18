Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – As the MEPRA KSA Leadership Majlis in Riyadh approaches on October 1, 2024, anticipation is growing among public relations and communications professionals. This esteemed event will serve as a platform for industry leaders to discuss and shape the future of creative communications in Saudi Arabia. Panel discussions will explore embracing change and innovation, innovative campaigns, engaging youth, and integrating cultural heritage into modern communication strategies.

"We are thrilled to bring the MEPRA Leadership Majlis to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a region rich with innovation and boundless creativity. This year's theme, 'Creative Communications, Inspiring Innovation, and Engagement,' reflects our commitment to empowering PR professionals to harness the power of storytelling and cutting-edge strategies," said Kate Midttun, MEPRA Chairperson. "By fostering a culture of creativity and inspiring meaningful engagement, we aim to drive forward the future of communications in the Middle East, setting new benchmarks for excellence and impact," she added.

The KSA Leadership Majlis proudly features a distinguished lineup of partners, including Strategic Partner Almarai and Platinum Partner CARMA, a leading media monitoring and data analytics company. CARMA will showcase its latest report, "The 2024 Kingdom Reputation Report," unveiling key insights into Saudi Arabia's public perception and reputation on the global stage.

Joining the event as Supporting Partners are Jummar PR and Communications, SEC Newgate ME, Influential Communication, and A2Z Media. These notable organizations bring a wealth of expertise and experience to the table, contributing to the rich discussions and networking opportunities that the Majlis offers.

The KSA Leadership Majlis will include a discussion on the importance of creativity in empowering the youth of Saudi Arabia and preparing them for future challenges in the communications industry, proposing ways to inspire and train young Saudis in these fields.

The event will also feature a panel discussion on cultural integration: blending tradition with modern and creative communication in Saudi Arabia. This session will focus on the importance of harmoniously blending traditional Saudi cultural elements with contemporary communication strategies. It will explore how leveraging cultural heritage can enhance creative campaigns and create a deeper connection with the audience.

Beyond the insightful discussions, the Leadership Majlis will also feature the announcement of the MEPRA Fellowship Awards. These prestigious awards recognize exceptional contributions to the PR industry in the Middle East and celebrate the achievements of outstanding individuals.

Registrations for the MEPRA Leadership Majlis are open until September 24. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore the future of creative communications, and gain valuable insights. Register now at mepra.org/events.

About the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA):

MEPRA is the leading industry body for the public relations and communications industry in the Middle East, with over 1,000 members. Founded in 2001, MEPRA drives growth, sets standards of excellence, and fosters a strong, connected community of PR professionals.

For more information, visit www.mepra.org

Contact: Dalya Mohamed - dalya@mepra.org