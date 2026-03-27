DUBAI, UAE — Melt Media, the digital arm of MELT Global, today announced a community solidarity initiative offering free marketing consulting and at-cost digital services to businesses across the UAE and the wider region. The initiative comes in direct response to the economic impact of the ongoing conflict, which has severely disrupted trade, tourism, hospitality, and consumer confidence across the Gulf.

Launched by Melt Media CEO Claire Romano, the programme removes cost as a barrier to professional marketing support — enabling businesses of all sizes to maintain visibility, communicate with their audiences, and position themselves for recovery.

What Melt Media is offering

Free 60-minute marketing consultation — open to any business across the UAE and wider region, no conditions

Free digital audit and brand health check

Free crisis communication strategy session — how to speak to your audience right now

All Melt Media services available at production cost with zero agency margin for the duration of the crisis

Services available at cost include: social media management, media production (video and photography), SEO, branding and identity, influencer activation, paid advertising (LinkedIn, Instagram, Google), talent acquisition, consulting and event amplification.

Statement — Claire Romano, CEO, Melt Media

"This is not a promotion. This is us showing up. The businesses of this region have built something real, and they deserve support that matches the scale of what they are facing. We are in a position to help, and we intend to. The UAE has always come back stronger — and we want to make sure every business is ready when it does."

— Claire Romano, CEO, Melt Media

Statement — Oweis Zahran, Co-Founder, MELT Global

"From the beginning, MELT has been about building meaningful connections between culture, audiences, and place. Businesses in the UAE and the region are the heartbeat of this community. Helping them stay visible and strong is exactly what MELT was built to do."

— Oweis Zahran, Co-Founder, MELT Global

Background

Melt Media was officially launched in Dubai in February 2026 as the digital arm of MELT Global — a joint venture co-founded by global entertainment icon Steve Harvey, UAE entrepreneur and OWS Capital CEO Oweis Zahran, and Claire Romano. The agency was created to address the growing gap between live experiences and their digital presence, working with brands, institutions, and cultural platforms to build digital ecosystems that extend visibility, relevance, and impact.

MELT Global has been one of the region's most active proponents of cultural and economic exchange between East and West, producing major events including the Steve Harvey Golf Classic, the Open Fire Food Festival, Fuelfest and a range of high-profile celebrity partnerships across the UAE.

The solidarity initiative is open to all businesses registered in the UAE and the region, across all sectors and sizes. There is no minimum spend, no contract, and no obligation beyond the consultation itself.

How to access the programme

Businesses can book a free consultation directly through:

Melt Media's LinkedIn page: linkedin.com/company/melt-media

Contact & enquiries: https://melt-global.com/

To book a free consultation, reach out directly via the contact link above

About Melt Media

Melt Media is the digital arm of MELT Global, a joint venture co-founded by Steve Harvey, Oweis Zahran and Claire Romano. Headquartered in Dubai with a presence across the wider region, Melt Media provides end-to-end digital marketing services including media production, social media management, SEO, branding, influencer management, talent acquisition, consulting, and event amplification. Melt Media approaches marketing as a cultural practice — building digital presence with purpose, intelligence, and cultural fluency.

About MELT Global

MELT Global is a joint venture co-founded by Steve Harvey, Oweis Zahran, and Claire Romano. MELT — an acronym for Merging, Empowerment, Leadership, and Technology — connects global talent, brands, and institutions with the Middle East through live experiences, original IP, and cultural exchange. MELT Global has produced landmark events across the UAE and wider region since its founding.

Media contact

Claire Romano

CEO, Melt Media

Enquiries: https://melt-global.com/