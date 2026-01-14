Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Renowned broadcaster and media icon Rania Barghout today announced a strategic collaboration with Makeda Solutions, the region’s premier women-first innovation accelerator. The partnership marks the launch of “Between the Lines,” a new English-language video podcast filmed in Dubai that chronicles the journeys of women reshaping the Middle East.

In a move to amplify the voices of the next generation, Barghout has chosen to collaborate with Makeda Solutions to access their unique ecosystem. The series will feature a curated lineup of guests drawn from Makeda’s network, bringing together high-profile corporate female leaders alongside the innovative female founders currently moving through the accelerator.

A Format Built on Truth, Not Titles: “Between the Lines” is centred on authentic, human conversations that transcend titles and achievements. Each episode explores real-life “chapters” - moments of risk, reinvention, and revelation - that define extraordinary women in the GCC.

Moving beyond the typical narratives of business success, the series delves into the unspoken realities of leadership, including the turning points that shape a deeper sense of purpose, the personal cost of belonging in male-dominated or high-pressure environments, and the emotional labour that leaders, especially women, carry silently. It reflects purpose as a lived behaviour rather than a theoretical philosophy, and highlights the boundaries, decisions, and quiet choices that truly define modern leadership.

The Manifesto: Uniquely, the series emphasises actionable wisdom. Together, Rania and her guests co-author a short, powerful “Manifesto” at the end of each episode - a statement of truth that captures the essence of their journey and offers a blueprint for resilience.

Rania Barghout commented on the collaboration, focusing on the Strategic Union, saying: “I am bringing my storytelling experience to this series to spotlight the innovators shaping our future, and Makeda Solutions is the ideal partner to help identify those voices. 'Between the Lines' allows us to explore leadership as a human experience. We aren't just telling stories; we are co-authoring a movement. The 'Manifesto' at the end of every episode is a commitment to truth, designed to inspire others to lead differently.”

Lynda Hazoume, CEO at Makeda Solutions, added: “Makeda Solutions is built on the belief that when women lead, the world advances. This partnership allows us to amplify that mission on a global scale. We are opening our network to Rania, bringing her the untold stories of the women we work with every day - from the resilience of early-stage founders to the wisdom of established CEOs. Rania’s ability to extract the human truth behind the business makes her the perfect partner to tell these stories.”

Availability “Between the Lines” premieres on Jan 19th 2026. The series will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Anghami, and YouTube.

About Rania Barghout:

Rania Barghout is a trailblazing media icon and one of the most trusted voices in the Arab world. With a career spanning over three decades, she redefined social broadcasting as a lead anchor on MBC’s Kalam Nawaem, where she championed women’s issues and drove regional social change. Known for her ability to facilitate deep, authentic dialogue, Rania has interviewed global figures, including Hillary Clinton and helped shape cultural conversations for millions of viewers. She is also the creator and host of No'ta A'l Sater, a groundbreaking Arabic visual podcast dedicated to women over 40, exploring their physical, emotional and social transformations with honesty and depth. Building on its success, she now expands her footprint with her first English-language podcast, Between The Lines, bringing her signature approach to a wider, more diverse audience. Today, she bridges media and entrepreneurship as the founder of The Next Chapter, dedicating her platform to human-centric storytelling and empowering the next generation of creative leaders.

About Makeda Solutions:

Makeda Solutions is a women-first innovation accelerator and digital transformation advisory that unites startups, corporates, and investors to deliver measurable commercial and social impact. Their ecosystem merges data, trust, and collaboration - empowering the GCC’s next generation of resilient, tech-driven, and future-ready enterprises. Makeda Solutions helps founders grow faster, corporates transform smarter, and investors back ventures that outperform responsibly. Website: makeda.solutions

