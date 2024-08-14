MealPlanet, a UAE-based foodtech startup, has secured $6 million in a seed round. The round was led by regional venture capital firms, including Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), AlTouq Group, Sanabil 500, Faith Capital, Alturki Ventures as well as renowned entrepreneurs Marc Lore and Samih Toukan.

Founded in 2024 by serial entrepreneur Khalid Baareh, MealPlanet addresses the industry’s gap in technology solutions. Mealplanet is the first meal plans delivery app connecting consumers to a wide range of brands. The platform offers a lifestyle solution allowing consumers to discover, subscribe to and manage their meal plans seamlessly, with just a few taps.

“We are thrilled to be backed by leading venture capital firms that share our vision and actively support our growth,” said Khalid Baareh, Founder and CEO of MealPlanet. “The funds will fuel our expansion plans and the continuous development of our proprietary technology stack, utilizing intelligence to enhance and customize the consumer experience.” He added, “We are focused on digitizing the meal plans delivery experience in the Middle East and providing consumers with unparalleled convenience, variety and flexibility.”

MealPlanet currently partners with over 100 trusted brands, including Prep & Co, Basiligo, PrepHero, The Lean Co., aleen’s, Pura, Health Road, Nutrition Kitchen, Healthy Little Secrets, Freshii, and Embody Fitness, among others, with many more brands in the pipeline set to go live soon.

Walid Mansour, Co-founder & Co-CEO of MEVP, said, “We see a huge opportunity in the growing meal planning market, fueled by the rising demand for healthy and convenient eating options. We're excited about MealPlanet's potential to lead this trend with their innovative technology and dedicated team. By aggregating various meal plans and offering top-notch service, MealPlanet is set to become a leader in promoting healthy lifestyles through smart technology and great offerings”.

In addition to its UAE operations, MealPlanet has regional expansion plans starting with Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2025.

