Cairo, Egypt: MDP, the leading issuing & payment processing powerhouse in the Middle East and Africa, and Telda, a leading financial technology company, have announced the unveiling of two exclusive Telda prepaid cards in Egypt: Plus and Premium. These innovative cards stand at the forefront of the fintech industry in Egypt and the region, as they are the first of their kind to offer customization options. This launch marks a significant milestone in the enduring five-year fruitful partnership between MDP and Telda.

The Premium customized prepaid cards give customers the unique opportunity to personalize their cards to their preferences, selecting the color, figure and font of their choice. On the other hand, the exclusive Plus transparent prepaid card boasts a sleek and modern design never seen before in the market. With a keen insight into the evolving needs of a vibrant and tech-savvy population of cardholders in Egypt, MDP and Telda accelerated their joint efforts to anticipate market trends and introduce unprecedented card designs.

Carefully crafted to cater to the dynamic and digital requirements of younger generations and Gen Z, one of the fastest-growing consumer groups, these new cards from MDP and Telda symbolize a commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Ahmed Nafie, CEO of MDP, commented on this achievement: "We are thrilled to provide a comprehensive solution for the next-generation innovators in the Fintech industry. Our core values drive us to stay ahead of the curve in the payments sector, remaining customer-centric and adapting to evolving consumer behavior. MDP is proud to empower Telda with sleek and modern distinctive cards and streamlined transactions in the market. Our collaboration with Telda on the Plus & Premium Prepaid Cards is a significant step towards expanding our Fintech services, delivering quality and speed, and becoming a one-stop payments provider shop in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa."

"At Telda, our motive was to build the first Gen Z & Millennial-focused fintech app for the Middle East, offering all our users the easiest way to send, spend, and save money.” commented CEO & Co-Founder of Telda, Ahmed Sabbah. “Achieving an exceptional milestone with MDP in launching our two products, Plus & Premium prepaid cards, reinforces our commitment to delivering a seamless customer experience and promoting financial inclusion. This partnership has allowed us to bring our design vision to reality, with MDP's production and support playing a crucial role. This collaboration inspires us to set ambitious goals and strive for excellence in everything we do," he concluded.

MDP has been revolutionizing the industry with its innovative, proprietary, and customizable portfolio of offerings. By crafting forward-thinking offerings tailored to every stage of the card production and processing journey, MDP’s suite of solutions ensures unparalleled levels of innovation, safety, convenience and seamless experiences for its customers. With a client base encompassing over 200 banks and 60 fintech companies across more than 40 countries throughout MENA, Africa, and Eastern Europe, MDP has made its mark. In Egypt, MDP managed to produce an impressive 340 million cards until now and earned a spot among the top 50 Fintech companies in the Middle East by Forbes.

Telda is a financial brand that is built for Millennials and Gen Z, who are eagerly looking for smart and easy ways to manage and monitor their expenses without the need of going to the bank to set up an account. Through an app and prepaid cards, powered by Mastercard, Telda users can send and receive money instantly, use their card at any POS, shop online, and withdraw cash from any ATM.

-Ends-

About MDP:

MDP is the leading card-issuing platform. It enables businesses to roll out their financial solutions with end-to-end payment infrastructure offerings – from personalized card production to financial transaction processing and digital payment solutions. MDP has been well-positioned in the market for more than 30+ years and is acknowledged for accelerating payment experiences through a tech-driven approach. MDP embraces the global adoption of innovative, scalable, and secure emerging fintech solutions that provide seamless omni-channel customer experiences. MDP is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, and has an extended footprint in more than 40 countries globally.

About Telda:

Telda provides the easiest way to send, spend, and save money. A leading financial technology company dedicated to revolutionizing how people manage their finances, Telda focuses on innovation, user experience, and financial inclusion. Offering a range of cutting-edge financial products and services, Telda is designed to meet the needs of modern consumers. The mission is to make financial services accessible, simple, and enjoyable for everyone, empowering individuals to take control of their financial future. For more information, visit the website at www.telda.app