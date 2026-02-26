McLaren Racing today announced that Etihad, the national airline of the UAE, will become an Official Partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team and the McLaren United Autosports WEC Hypercar Team for the 2026 season and beyond.

The partnership brings together two organisations with a shared commitment to innovation, ambition and delivering exceptional experiences for fans and customers around the world. With a strong synergy between racing and travel, this unique partnership will bring fans closer to the action through Etihad’s fast-growing network of more than 100 destinations.

As McLaren competes across multiple series around the globe, Etihad will support the team through its global network spanning premier racing destinations such as the UAE, Australia, China and Japan to the UK, Spain, Italy and the US.

Etihad branding will feature prominently across McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team race cars and the McLaren United AS WEC Hypercar Team, including the MCL40’s rear wing and halo as well as McLaren Mastercard F1 Team driver helmets. The partnership also provides extensive digital and experiential rights, enabling McLaren and Etihad to create meaningful fan experiences over the course of the partnership.

Later in the year, Etihad will also welcome a stunning new livery to its fleet, with the McLaren Racing brand featured on one of its flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The partnership builds on Etihad’s long-standing commitment to racing, including its role as title sponsor of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“We’re excited to welcome Etihad Airways as an Official Partner. As we travel to more races around the world, working with a global airline that shares our passion for excellence is a natural fit. Etihad’s commitment to delivering high‑quality experiences aligns strongly with our values and we look forward to working closely together across both Formula 1 and WEC.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO, Etihad Airways, said:

“Today, we are thrilled to team up with McLaren Racing to begin an extraordinary partnership. Formula 1 racing brings together fans from around the world in one of the most exhilarating sports, and we’re excited to see the Etihad brand across the 2026 McLaren car as it competes worldwide. In celebration of the partnership, we will also unveil a stunning new aircraft livery designed with McLaren branding, which will fly across the fast-growing Etihad network engaging with fans around the world.”

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 198 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

