MCA Auditing and Management Consultants is delighted to announce yet another significant development in our business operations. Effective from 1 July 2023, VRK Consulting, a reputable firm based in Dubai, will be integrating all their services with MCA, expanding our capabilities, and reinforcing our position as a leading provider of professional business solutions in the region.

VRK Consulting has built a strong presence in the industry, offering an extensive range of services encompassing Tax and Management Consultancy, Compliances Services, Corporate and Governance Services, IT & Feasibility, CFO and Accounting services, and various other professional services. By integrating their expertise and experienced staff with MCA, we are poised to enhance our service offerings and provide our clients with an even wider array of specialized solutions tailored to their evolving business needs.

Additionally, we are also pleased to announce that Mr. Hirudhaya Kanth, who has been instrumental in leading VRK Consulting, will be joining the MCA team. With his extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry, Mr. Kanth will take on the role of Partner and Head of Saudi Arabia Operations at MCA. His appointment underscores our commitment to expanding our presence and focusing on the major market in the region. We are confident that his leadership and expertise will further strengthen our capabilities and contribute to the success of our clients in Saudi Arabia.



Clients of VRK Consulting will continue to receive the same exceptional support and quality services from the combined MCA-VRK team. We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and uninterrupted assistance for our clients throughout the integration process. We deeply value the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us, and our dedicated team will go above and beyond to exceed their expectations.

This integration represents a significant milestone for MCA Auditing and Management Consultants. It not only expands our service portfolio but also strengthens our market position as a comprehensive business solutions provider. The addition of VRK Consulting's expertise and resources empowers us to better serve our clients and adapt to the ever-changing demands of the business landscape.



We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the VRK Consulting team for their trust and collaboration during this integration process. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction aligns perfectly with our core values, and we are confident that together, as one team, we will achieve tremendous success in delivering exceptional services to our clients.



As we embark on this new chapter, we eagerly anticipate nurturing our existing relationships and establishing new partnerships. Our commitment to providing innovative and tailored solutions remains steadfast, and we are excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead.

About MCA

MCA is a multi-disciplinary professional services consulting firm with offices across UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. MCA is part of GION, a global network of accounting, auditing, consulting and taxation independent member firms and carries on business consulting through its members’ firms across the globe.

