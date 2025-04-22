Dubai, UAE: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) will participate as an official partner at Machines Can See 2025 (MCS 2025), taking place April 23–24 during Dubai AI Week. The event, hosted at the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers, will gather more than 2,000 experts and enthusiasts focused on building a safer, more sustainable world through AI.

“As an official partner of Machines Can See, MBZUAI is proud to contribute towards building an AI ecosystem aligned with the UAE’s ambitions for global leadership in science and technology,” said Ivan Laptev, Professor of Computer Vision at MBZUAI and Co-Founder of Machines Can See. “Our research and innovations across all AI disciplines inspire students and researchers to unlock the full potential of this technology. We’re excited to connect with the wider community and share what we’ve been working on in robotics and computer vision, showing how the university is making progress in building smart, AI-powered systems.”

MBZUAI’s presence at MCS 2025 includes leading voices from its research community:

Hao Li , Professor of Computer Vision, will deliver both the opening and closing remarks on April 23.

, will deliver both the opening and closing remarks on April 23. Sami Haddadin , Vice President of Research and Professor of Robotics, will speak on the “Robots: Are We Ready?” panel on April 24 at 9:50 a.m.

, and will speak on the “Robots: Are We Ready?” panel on April 24 at 9:50 a.m. Ian Reid , Department Chair and Professor of Computer Vision, will join the “Computer Vision: 2025” panel on April 24 at 5:30 p.m.

, and will join the “Computer Vision: 2025” panel on April 24 at 5:30 p.m. Wafa AlGhallabi, Ph.D. student and co-founder of Nutrigenics and Lawa.ai, will participate in the “AI for All: Ensuring Equal Access to AI” panel on April 24 at 4:50 p.m.

MBZUAI’s booth will feature four interactive demonstrations developed by its research teams:

Holographic Brain

This advanced platform segments the brain into 32 structures and analyzes more than 100 radiomics features per region to detect subtle abnormalities. Integrating imaging, connectivity, and genetic data, the tool supports personalized risk assessment and improves diagnostic precision for neurological and psychiatric conditions.

AI Arabic Doctor

Developed using MBZUAI’s BiMediX2 model, AI Arabic Doctor is a multimodal virtual assistant capable of answering medical queries in Arabic and English, interpreting medical images, and supporting illiterate users through speech interaction. It addresses healthcare access challenges across the Middle East and Africa and was named a winner of Meta’s inaugural Llama Impact Innovation Awards.

Voodoo XP

Developed by the MBZUAI Metaverse Center, Voodoo XP is a one-shot, face re-enactment tool that creates 3D avatars from a single portrait image. Available via camera or VR headset, the demo enables immersive interaction and long-distance communication through realistic avatars, bringing people closer in virtual environments.

LAIKA

LAIKA is a robot dog that showcases robotic locomotion, perception, and reasoning. It combines the latest advances in AI and can respond to voice commands, navigate to locations of interest, and tell people what it observes. LAIKA is a prototype for an autonomous explorer or inspection robot that could help people with tedious or dangerous tasks in safety, healthcare, construction, agriculture, and more.

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

MBZUAI is a research-focused university in Abu Dhabi, and the first university dedicated entirely to the advancement of science through AI. The university empowers the next generation of AI leaders, driving innovation and impactful applications of AI through world-class education and interdisciplinary research. In 2025, MBZUAI launched its first ever undergraduate program, a Bachelor of Science in AI, with two distinct streams: Business and Engineering. For more information, please visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae.

