Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FADA, an EDGE entity, to explore future cooperation across various areas of the space sector.

The MoU was signed at EDGE’s stand during the Dubai Airshow 2025, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

The agreement sets a broad framework for collaboration between MBRSC and FADA and reflects a shared intention to contribute to ongoing efforts to support the UAE’s growing space ecosystem.

Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC, said: “MBRSC’s collaboration with FADA reinforces the UAE’s commitment to building a world-class ecosystem for space related operations. Through this collaboration, we are shaping an integrated framework that improves decision-making and supports the country’s vision for innovative space technologies. This partnership ensures that the UAE continues to advance the systems and knowledge required for the next generation of space exploration and real-time data resilience.”

Waleid Al Mesmari, President of Space and Cyber Technologies, EDGE, said: “As the global space ecosystem expands and grows in complexity, government agencies must maintain clear, constant visibility over the space domain and their associated systems and missions. We are proud to collaborate with MBRSC to provide these essential services and reinforce the UAE’s sovereignty in critical space technologies.”

The MoU demonstrates the continued momentum of national partnerships that support the UAE’s ambitions in space exploration, technology development, and the wider space economy.

For Media Queries:

MBRSC Media Team

mbrsc@quillmena.com

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Starting with a small team of dedicated engineers in 2006, MBRSC has grown into the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme, fostering scientific research, and building a sustainable space sector in the UAE. MBRSC is home to the Satellite Development Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, and Emirates Lunar Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1; DubaiSat-2; KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis; MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region and Etihad-SAT, the Centre’s first SAR satellite.

Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

+971 52 220 2930; +971 55 358 4520