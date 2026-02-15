MBRF’s presence in the Kingdom spans over 50 years with Sadia, the leading and preferred poultry brand.

Reinforces joint venture with Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) to support local value chain development.

Emphasizes role in strengthening multi-protein halal food production and enabling a resilient supply chain

Riyadh - MBRF, a global multi-protein food company and the world’s largest halal chicken producer, is participating as a Diamond Sponsor at the third edition of the Makkah Halal Forum, held under the theme “Halal – A Benchmark for Global Professionalism.”

Commenting on MBRF’s participation, Marquinhos Molina, Chairman of Sadia Halal and CEO of MBRF Saudi Arabia, said: “Our participation reflects our journey of over 50-years in the Kingdom and our deep-rooted commitment to Saudi Arabia’s growth and development.”

He added: “As Vision 2030 advances the Kingdom’s priorities in national food security and economic diversification, we are proud to play a role as a strategic enabler – strengthening local capabilities, reinforcing supply chain resilience, and contributing to the development of a sustainable, globally competitive halal ecosystem.”

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce of Saudi Arabia, the Forum serves as a high-level international platform aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing position as a global hub for the Islamic economy.

Present in Saudi Arabia for over five decades through the iconic Sadia brand, MBRF has played a foundational role in supplying trusted, high-quality multi-protein halal food to Saudi consumers throughout this period.

Moreover, through the expansion of its recent joint venture with the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), MBRF has reinforced its commitment to building a robust, locally anchored halal value chain. This collaboration enhances domestic production capabilities, strengthens supply chain resilience, and contributes meaningfully to the Kingdom’s national food security objectives.

As a global leader operating in 117 countries, MBRF leverages its fully integrated multi-protein platform to ensure consistent product availability, and deliver long-term value across the Kingdom and the markets it operates in.

Present in the MENA region since the 1970s, MBRF has a well-established and scalable operational footprint. In the Middle East alone, it operates 3 industrial plants, 17 distribution centers, and 5 commercial offices, all of which are supported by robust logistics and supply chain capabilities in major markets such as Saudi Arabia.

About MBRF

MBRF is one of the largest food companies in the world. It operates in 117 countries as a global food company based on a truly multi-protein and fully integrated platform, with annual revenue of R$160 billion, production of 8 million tons per year, serving more than 425,000 customers with simplicity, agility, and efficiency.