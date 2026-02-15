As part of its commitment to expanding access to knowledge, One of One designated Al-Nas Hospital to receive iRead platform subscriptions during this session.

Cairo – In a move that underscores its leadership as a company not solely focused on urban development but also on human development, One of One has announced a long-term cultural and knowledge-based partnership with iRead, the leading platform for promoting reading culture in the Arab region. This initiative aligns with the company’s vision of creating conscious communities and connecting architectural innovation with cultural depth as an integral part of its social responsibility.

This partnership is built on a strong conviction that reading and knowledge represent a way of life and a continuous daily practice, rather than a seasonal activity. Through this collaboration, One of One is aiming to create spaces for meaningful dialogue and thoughtful thinking against the challenges of the digital age, characterized by the rapid influx of short-form content and continuous distraction.

The signing ceremony, held at the company’s Town Hallat Bridges project in Sheikh Zayed, witnessed the presence of Mr. Mostafa Salah, CEO and Board Member of One of One, Mr. Ahmed Mourad - novelist and screenwriter, Co-founder and Chairman of iRead, along with Eng. Engy El-Sabban, Co-founder and Board Member of iRead, Dr. Lamise Ali Negm - Sustainable Development and CSR Strategy Expert and Women Empowerment Leader, and Mrs. ‏Reham El-Sayegh, CEO of Resource Development at Al Nas Hospital, with notable attendance from public figures, publishers, and CEOs, including Ambassador Diaa Hamad, Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Hisham Soliman- writer, film producer, and Chairman of the National Cinema Festival.

Following the signing, the first interactive discussion session took place, featuring novelist Ahmed Mourad. The session addressed the impact of excessive smartphone usage on people's ability to focus and think deeply, in an open dialogue aimed at exploring the role of reading as a tool for regaining awareness and attention control.

To enhance the human and community dimension of this partnership, One of One announced the provision of iRead subscriptions for Al Nas Hospital, in an initiative aimed at making knowledge accessible to patients and medical staff, believing that spiritual and intellectual nourishment is an integral part of quality of life and recovery.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Mostafa Salah stated: “At One of One, we always place humans at the heart of our growth strategy. Just as we prioritize precision of design in our projects, we attach equal importance to the quality of the cultural content we offer to our community. We believe that a successful team and an informed customer are the result of an environment that fosters deep thinking and continuous growth. Our partnership with iRead is not merely a cultural collaboration; it is a strategic investment in awareness, aimed at creating a sustainable impact that extends to future generations.”

For her part, Eng. Engy El-Sabban affirmed that the partnership with One of One represents an important step in iRead's mission to integrate culture into the society, noting that the real challenge lies not in the number of books, but in creating a comprehensive knowledge experience that restores reading to its rightful place in people's lives. Cultural events planned to be held in real locations in the coming period aim to rebuild the relationship between the reader and the book, and open spaces for discussion and interaction with authors and content creators, thereby enhancing cultural awareness and encouraging critical thinking and constructive dialogue. She added that iRead believes knowledge is a fundamental right for all, and that this partnership translates this belief into real initiatives with a long-term impact, surpassing temporary solutions and targeting the building of a more aware and sustainable society.

Ahmed Mourad highlighted that this partnership represents a different model for the role of institutions in supporting culture, explaining that reading is no longer a luxury or a side activity; it has become a real necessity in an age suffering from dwindling attention and the accelerated pace of daily life. He added that collaboration with One of One reflects a shared belief that building humans cannot be separated from building the environment, emphasizing that creating real spaces for dialogue and deep thinking is one of the most important tools for regaining awareness and enhancing individuals' capacity to understand and choose in a world crowded with rapid content. Mourad pointed out that since its establishment, iRead has strived to make reading a lifestyle, and this partnership opens new horizons to reach a broader audience, connecting culture with daily life in a practical and sustainable way.

This partnership reflects the philosophy of One of One based on coherence of identity and innovation in communication, as the company continually seeks to craft exceptional human experiences that blend modernity, tranquility, and authenticity. By integrating reading into its institutional fabric, One of One continues to redefine the role of real estate developers as creators of enduring urban destinations that balance architectural beauty and rich thought.