New deal to see platform featured across network of entertainment shows, television and radio stations, streaming and social channels, strengthening Anghami’s reach in the MENA region

Abu Dhabi, UAE: MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has set a new dimension for the marketing collaboration with Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH), the region’s leading music and entertainment streaming platform, and renewed its marketing agreement.

This strategic partnership will feature Anghami across MBC GROUP’s programming in the region, with a view to giving the platform access to airtime across various popular and key-market segment entertainment shows such as The Voice and Arab Idol, as well as MBC’s TV channels, radio stations, its content streaming platform Shahid - the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform - and all major social channels.

Commenting on the new phase of the long-term partnership with Anghami, Fadel Zahreddine, Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP said: “After nearly a decade of a successful partnership, we continue to create new opportunities for rising music talent, and we continue to inspire upcoming musicians by encouraging platforms like Anghami to give them the creative space to publish their premium music content.”

Underpinning Anghami’s commitment to growing its global reach and cement its foothold in the MENA region, the partnership marks an expanded deal between both parties to bridge the gap between digital and traditional entertainment.

"This strategic announcement clearly demonstrates among industry titan's such as MBC GROUP the continued and growing confidence in Anghami and in our ability to provide an unparalleled experience to our users. Together with MBC GROUP, we are excited to strengthen our position as the leading music and entertainment streaming platform and will continue to leverage the power of our strategic partnerships to widen our reach in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond,” said Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder and CEO of Anghami.

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music and entertainment, creating artists, and connecting people. With its extensive eco-system of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors, available for 75 million registered users. Anghami has established 40+ Telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with and featuring music from major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network and is constantly licensing and producing new and original content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA and has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

About MBC GROUP:

MBC GROUP is the largest and leading media company in the Middle East & North Africa region that enriches people’s lives through information, interaction and entertainment. In 2002, nearly a decade after the launch of MBC1 in London, in 1991, MBC GROUP moved its headquarters to Dubai Media City, United Arab Emirates.

Today, MBC GROUP includes over 17 leading TV channels: MBC1 (general family entertainment); MBC2 & MBC MAX (24-hour western movies); MBC3 (children’s edutainment with a mix of both local productions and western acquisitions); MBC4 (entertainment for young families with a female-focus); MBC ACTION (an indigenous adrenaline-packed channel targeting young males with local and homegrown productions); MBC VARIETY (Western films and general entertainment with uninterrupted broadcasting); MBC DRAMA (24/7 Arabic drama) & MBC+ DRAMA (a joint pay-TV channel between MBC and OSN); MBC PERSIA (general family entertainment dubbed and subtitled in Farsi); WANASAH (24-hour Arabic music channel); MBC MASR & MBC MASR2 (general family entertainment geared towards the Egyptian family); MBC BOLLYWOOD (delivering the freshest in Bollywood content geared towards the region via an Arabized interface); MBC USA (on “Dish Network” in the US); MBC IRAQ (a premium channel aimed at the entire Iraqi family), MBC5 (new satellite channel dedicated to the Maghreb); all of them benefit from MBC STUDIOS which produces the region’s most compelling premium content for cinema, television and on-demand platforms. MBC GROUP also includes two FM radio stations: MBC FM (Gulf music) and Panorama FM (contemporary Arabic hit music).

Furthermore, part of MBC GROUP is Shahid and its premium subscription-based service Shahid VIP, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, home to highly rated original productions from the Arab world, a wide range of exclusive movies and premieres, as well as the top watched live Arab TV channels.

