Abu Dhabi – ADSS (ADS Securities LLC SPC), the leading UAE trading platform, announces it has signed a Statement of Commitment to the FX Global Code, reaffirming its commitment to globally recognised principles of good practice in the wholesale foreign exchange (FX) market.

The FX Global Code, developed by a partnership between central banks and market participants from 16 jurisdictions, is a set of global principles of good practice designed to promote the integrity and effective functioning of the wholesale FX market. The Code provides a common set of guidelines and expectations to support fair, transparent and resilient FX market practices.

As part of its commitment, ADSS will align its wholesale FX market activities with the principles of the Code, in a manner proportionate to the nature and scale of its engagement in the wholesale FX market.

While the Code is voluntary, ADSS views adherence as essential to its mission of providing institutional and retail clients with a secure, transparent trading environment. This move places ADSS alongside major central banks and the world’s largest financial institutions in a unified effort to promote a robust, fair, liquid, and open market.

“Trust is foundational in financial services. As an Abu Dhabi-based broker regulated by the UAE Capital Markets Authority (formerly the Securities and Commodities Authority), we place strong governance and client confidence at the centre of how we operate,” said Dan Squires, Chief Commercial Officer at ADSS. “Signing the Statement of Commitment to the FX Global Code is a public affirmation of those standards. The Code provides an important global framework for good practice and clear expectations between market participants, and we welcome the continued industry focus on strengthening transparency, disclosure and market integrity.”

This commitment comes as ADSS continues to expand its institutional FX footprint. After the January 2026 collaboration with SGX FX, the firm has significantly deepened its liquidity distribution across EMEA. This upgrade ensures the firm has the infrastructure to deliver the precise, high-transparency execution demanded by the Global Code.

About ADSS

ADSS is a leading Abu Dhabi-based trading platform offering institutional-grade technology and market access to individual and professional traders. With robust regulation and a focus on client success, ADSS provides a secure environment for trading a broad range of financial instruments. ADSS is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority, UAE.

