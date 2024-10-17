Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the first digital bank in the United Arab Emirates, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), to offer university students academic and professional training and development programs. This strategic partnership falls in line with the strategy of Abu Dhabi government that aims to develop the scope of cooperation with the universities and leading educational institutions to develop needed academic degrees, professional skills and competencies of the UAE government employees, and to improve their performance.

The MOU was signed at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi campus in the presence of Sylvie Foss, Head of the Career Centre at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (on behalf of Prof. Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi), and Mariam Al Marzooqi, Head of Human Resources of Al Maryah Community Bank.

The strategic partnership between Mbank and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi seeks to establish a collaboration whereby Mbank will offer undergraduates and graduates educational (academic and executive development) programs, a minimum of 4 annual internships and placement for students across various Mbank business departments, seminars or conferences, joint research, and consultancy projects that have a maximum fit to the requirements of Abu Dhabi’s economy and that benefit UAE at large. Moreover, Mbank will be organizing ‘Career Exploration and Employer Talk Sessions’ twice a year that will be led by Mbank industry experts, aiming to enhance the professional understanding and skills of SUAD students outside formal academic programs.

Reciprocally, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will offer Mbank employee candidates the opportunity to apply for a selection of prestigious academic programs, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and Executive Education programs, in accordance with the university's admission requirements. In addition to academic programs, Mbank employees will have access to exclusive workshops, seminars, and forums organized by Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, further enriching their professional development and learning experiences.

Professor Nathalie Martial Braz, Vice Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented: “Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering educational excellence and professional development in the UAE. At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we are dedicated to providing transformative opportunities for our students. Our partnership with Al Maryah Community Bank enhances our efforts to broaden internships and work-based projects, giving students hands-on experience in authentic environments. This collaboration not only equips them with essential skills for their future careers but also makes a significant contribution to Abu Dhabi's economy and workforce.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mariam Al Marzooqi, Head of Human Resources at Mbank said: “We are proud to partner with one of the preferred esteemed providers of educational programs in the UAE, as this memorandum of understanding reinforces Mbank’s commitment to empower the youth of our community; facilitating the transfer of business skills and professional knowledge, and preparing the future generation for their professional careers”.

She added: “Our knowledge and experience in this ever-growing field positions us very well to develop the next cadre of effective and successful leaders. We value our partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and we are looking forward to a long-standing relationship”.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and Université Paris Cité award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2800 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi:

Visit Sorbonne Abu Dhabi’s website: http://www.sorbonne.ae

Tulip Al Harfoush

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Email: tulip.alharfoush@sorbonne.ae or sorbonne.media@sorbonne.ae

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or