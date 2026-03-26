Dubai, UAE – MAXION, a UAE-based platform empowering social connections, has reported 399% year-on-year growth in its user base in 2025 following the introduction of an AI-powered infrastructure designed to prioritise real-world interaction. The growth reflects strong adoption of the platform’s technology-driven approach to facilitating meaningful relationships. Over the same period, the company reached a 406% increase in annual recurring revenue.

MAXION operates as a hybrid SaaS and marketplace platform built on an AI-powered system that processes behavioural, scheduling, and conversion data across the full lifecycle of an interaction. The system analyses availability alignment, time to meeting, attendance confirmation, repeat meeting patterns, and structured feedback following in-person meetings, helping members move from introduction to real-world conversation more efficiently. To support the continued development of these capabilities, MAXION has secured $900,000 in early-stage funding, which has been allocated toward AI integration, infrastructure development, senior product hires, and operational expansion.

The UAE’s international population provides a strong environment for MAXION’s growth, with Dubai alone home to a rapidly expanding base of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs). At the same time, the UAE online relationship services market is anticipated to grow by more than 9.21% by 2031, highlighting sustained demand for platforms that help individuals form meaningful connections in fast-moving urban environments.

To date, more than 40,000 individuals have applied to join MAXION, with approximately 7,000 active members accepted into the curated community. Through a selective onboarding process, the platform maintains a gender balance close to 50:50, compared with traditional platforms where participation averages approximately 70:30 male to female. The community primarily consists of high-performing professionals aged 25 to 45 working across finance, consulting, technology, entrepreneurship, and senior corporate leadership roles.

Christiana Maxion, Founder and CEO of MAXION, said: “Our long-term vision is to restore real-world connection in a fast-moving world. Technology should help people meet sooner rather than spend months behind a screen. We use data to make it easier for people to meet at the right time, allowing members to focus on getting to know each other rather than spending weeks in digital conversation. MAXION is designed to move people from introduction to real conversation quickly, where interactions feel more natural, and intentions become clearer. Over time, we want to build a platform that supports strong partnerships and lasting communities.”

In the past six months alone, MAXION has facilitated more than 2,000 in-person meetings between members. The platform measures success by the relationships formed between members, with users typically returning every three months and continuing to engage with the app over periods of up to two years. MAXION has also established strategic partnerships with brands to reduce logistical friction surrounding real-world meetings and create a smoother experience for members.

Adoption is currently concentrated in Dubai, with growing traction in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to deepen its presence across the UAE while preparing for expansion into international professional hubs such as Singapore, London, and New York, where dense expatriate populations and fast-paced professional environments create similar demand for intentional connection.

Over time, MAXION aims to support members beyond the first stage of connection by creating value for couples as their relationships develop. The long-term vision is to help build urban communities where meaningful relationships remain central to modern professional life.

To join the MAXION curated community, visit https://www.themaxion.com/ and download the app.