Mawarid Finance partners with NymCard as its card processing and program management provider to deliver Lynq — combining corporate cards, spend management, and supplier payments in one platform for UAE SMEs.

Dubai, UAE — Mawarid Finance PJSC, an Islamic finance and investments group licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, today announced the public launch of Lynq — a Financial Operating System built for small and medium businesses across the UAE. Lynq brings together corporate cards, spend management, global supplier payments, and real-time financial visibility into one platform, replacing the fragmented tools that most businesses currently rely on.

To power the card processing and program management layer behind Lynq, Mawarid Finance has selected NymCard as its technology partner. NymCard provides the processing engine that enables Mawarid Finance to issue and operate Lynq cards with speed, precision, and compliance at its core.

The formal partnership was marked at a signing ceremony between the leadership teams of Mawarid Finance and NymCard, reflecting a significant milestone in the growth of UAE-regulated financial products built on modern technology.

What Lynq Delivers for UAE Businesses

UAE businesses — agencies, consultancies, startups, e-commerce companies, professional services firms, and others — often operate across multiple disconnected financial tools. Lynq consolidates these into a single, controlled environment:

Corporate Cards — Virtual and physical Mastercard cards issued to employees for travel, subscriptions, advertising, and operational expenses.

Spend Management — Spending limits, card controls, and transaction visibility for finance teams.

Global Supplier Payments — Pay international vendors, freelancers, and service providers directly from Lynq, powered by NymCard's cross-border payment infrastructure.

Real-Time Financial Visibility — Centralized, real-time oversight of all company financial activity from one dashboard.

Dedicated Virtual IBAN — Every Lynq account comes with a dedicated virtual IBAN, giving businesses a single account reference to top up their Lynq account and manage company spending from one place.

Businesses can self-onboard through the Lynq platform and be up and running within hours. Onboarding includes a compliance and review process prior to account activation. The first cohort of businesses can sign up at no cost.

“The UAE has world-class businesses that deserve world-class financial tools. Lynq is our answer to a gap we consistently saw — businesses managing fragmented systems instead of focusing on growth. As a licensed institution, Mawarid Finance is building products and platforms that UAE businesses can trust, with the controls and visibility that modern finance teams require. We are proud to bring Lynq to market, and to have NymCard’s technology powering the product.”

Mr Rashid AlQubaisi | Chief Executive Officer, Mawarid Finance

“NymCard exists to give financial institutions the infrastructure they need to build and launch modern card and payment products — without compromise on compliance, speed, or scale. Mawarid Finance is precisely the kind of issuer we built our platform for. Lynq represents what becomes possible when a trusted institution has the right technology behind it. We are glad to be powering this product.”

Shiraz Ali | Chief Business Officer, NymCard

Availability

Lynq is available now to all UAE-registered businesses. Interested companies can apply and begin the onboarding process at www.getlynq.ae.

About Mawarid Finance

Mawarid Finance PJSC is an Islamic finance and investments group licensed by the UAE Central Bank. Founded in 2006 in Dubai with a paid-up capital of AED 1 billion, Mawarid Finance was established to launch a new vision in Islamic finance by developing innovative Shariah-compliant products for both individual and corporate customers. Mawarid’s focus has been on supporting and developing the national economy through the provision of Islamic financial products and services for SMEs, enabling them to grow and in turn fostering the growth of the economy. Over the years, Mawarid’s strategic approach has extended from Islamic financial services into a conglomerate building synergies across Shariah-compliant businesses, with a diversified portfolio of investments across the MENA region.

About NymCard

NymCard is a payments infrastructure company operating across CEMEA. Powered by nCore — NymCard’s proprietary processing and banking platform — NymCard enables financial institutions and enterprises to design, launch, and scale modern financial products across card issuing, embedded lending, cross-border payments, and stablecoin settlement. NymCard is a principal member of Visa and Mastercard and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE.