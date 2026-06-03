Riyadh, KSA – Lenovo today announced it is delivering a near real-time AI-powered infrastructure platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to enable ultra-low-latency IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) video distribution in addition to the traditional cable and satellite broadcast, intelligent content delivery, and mission-critical decision-making across the event ecosystem and operations.

As the world’s largest sporting event prepares for an unprecedented scale—spanning three host countries, featuring 48 teams, and engaging an estimated 6 billion fans—FIFA, broadcasters, and event operators will benefit from a live, always-on environment designed to perform at the highest level. As FIFA’s Official Technology Partner, Lenovo will deploy servers at the International Broadcast Center in Dallas, Texas, to help deliver the computing power, devices, and AI-driven solutions needed to bring every moment of every match to global audiences and support the most expansive broadcast operation in FIFA World Cup™ history. More than 17,000 Lenovo and Motorola devices and 200+ engineers deployed across venues and Team Base Camp training sites will help ensure professional execution.

Lenovo’s technology solutions have reduced latency within IPTV infrastructure for the global showpiece, with IPTV delays now under five seconds, enabling near real-time access to live match action and more synchronized viewing experiences. Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 servers and technology will help manage massive volumes of live video data coming in from stadiums across North America and power FIFA’s IPTV live feed by ingesting, processing, and distributing all match content in close to real-time via ten channels to over 1,000 screens throughout FIFA venues. Fans, media, VIPs and officials will quickly be able to access every match from anywhere within the event ecosystem, from fan zones to media tribunes.

An AI Nerve Center for the World’s Biggest Sporting Event

Beyond broadcast, Lenovo’s technology will be deployed at FIFA’s Technology Command Center in Miami and the Tournament Operation Center for the duration of FIFA World Cup 2026™. This hub serves as the central “mission control” for the World Cup, where all the technology powering the games is monitored and managed in near real-time by experienced engineers and FIFA management. With the help of Lenovo’s enterprise solutions, FIFA’s Technology Command Center and Tournament Operation Center will ensure tournament organizers are able to swiftly observe, and if needed, address operational matters across the tournament footprint.

“Lenovo’s AI infrastructure is redefining the FIFA World Cup experience, delivering near real-time highlights, multi-angle views, and insights at unprecedented global scale,” said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, President of Infrastructure Solutions at Lenovo. “Together with FIFA, we are running AI under the world’s most demanding conditions—solving latency concerns and bringing billions of fans closer to the action than ever before, setting a new standard for live sports.”

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the largest and most complex sporting event in the world,” said Nacho Fresco, Director of Technology at FIFA. “With this edition set to be the biggest in history, delivering exceptional operational efficiency and cutting-edge technology is critical. Lenovo is a key partner in helping us meet the stringent low-latency requirements essential for live production environments.”

Powering the World’s Biggest Stage

FIFA World Cup 2026™ showcases the real-world AI advancements Lenovo is making possible. Lenovo will manage complex on-premise edge computing, significantly reducing latency, where cloud-only solutions failed to meet broadcast requirements. During the World Cup, technologies powered by Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, engineered for high-density, mission critical environments requiring massive throughput, and near real-time operational performance will support:

Near real-time monitoring of stadium and tournament wide tech systems

Live broadcast, streaming, and IPTV delivery

Rapid incident detection and issue resolution to minimize disruption and downtime

Enhancing the Fan Experience with Real-Time Insight and Transparency

Lenovo is enabling a more immersive and understandable viewing experience through AI-driven innovations. AI-enabled 3D player avatars provide clearer, real-time visualization of complex decisions such as offside calls. Built using advanced GenAI and real-world player data, these avatars are designed to help fans better understand the game as it happens. These avatars will also be an additional value input to support FIFA’s Match Officials in their offside decision-making during matches.

To improve the in-venue experience across three countries, Lenovo is deploying solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and engagement:

AI-driven navigation systems reduce congestion and improve movement across venues.

AI-driven stabilized “Referee Views” deliver first-person perspectives with up to 50% less motion distortion.

Immersive digital and holographic experiences create new ways for fans to engage with the game.

Leveling the Playing Field Through Smarter Football for All

Lenovo is actively transforming the sports industry and remains committed to democratizing football through its “Smarter AI for All” vision. With the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Lenovo will deploy the FIFA AI Pro platform, a next-generation AI-powered knowledge assistant delivering tactical insights to coaches, players, and analysts. Built using Lenovo’s AI Factory, the platform will be provided to all 48 teams competing in the tournament, democratizing access to elite-level analytics and helping level the competitive playing field.

Bringing the Tournament Home with Special Edition Collections

For fans of the game, Lenovo is offering a unique way to showcase their passion through a collection of FIFA Special Edition devices across its commercial, consumer, and gaming portfolios. Featuring exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ branding and packaging, the lineup includes the motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26th Edition, ThinkPad X9-14 Gen 1, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 and 14, Yoga Slim 7i ultra Aura Edition (14”, 11), Idea Tab, and the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”, 10). These limited-edition models allow fans to carry a piece of the world’s largest sporting event with them, long after the final whistle.

The scale and complexity of these operations reflect Lenovo’s broader investment in sports technology. In March, Lenovo launched a dedicated sports vertical designed to support organizations operating live, global, and mission-critical environments. By integrating AI infrastructure, edge computing, devices, and services into a unified model, Lenovo is enabling sports organizations to move from fragmented systems to real-time, end-to-end operational control.

As the Official Technology Partner of FIFA, Lenovo is powering the biggest event in the history of humanity. FIFA trusts Lenovo to deliver the tournament’s end-to-end technology backbone from AI devices to infrastructure and solutions, to provide immersive and unique fan experiences and provide unprecedented access to data and analytics for the 48 competing teams. Visit the FIFA page on Lenovo.com to see Lenovo in action at the World Cup.