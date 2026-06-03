According to 2025 and 2026 market data from Galt & Taggart and Colliers Georgia, Batumi recorded a transaction volume exceeding $1.3 billion, with 15% year-on-year growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE: eVoost, a Hub71 PropTech startup headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has signed an exclusive agreement with Mardi Holding, one of Georgia's leading real estate developers. The partnership covers the international commercialization of Mardi Holding's two flagship projects in Batumi, on Georgia's Black Sea coast: Mardi Hills and Mardi Aquapark.

Under the terms of the agreement, eVoost will act as Mardi Holding's exclusive international sales and marketing partner, managing demand generation, agent activation, and lead qualification through artificial intelligence. This exclusivity covers all markets worldwide, with the exception of Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Turkey, and Slovenia, where eVoost will continue to provide its proprietary data intelligence and lead qualification capabilities.

Koh Onozawa, co-founder and Executive Chairman of eVoost AI, said: “This partnership with Mardi Holding marks a significant step in eVoost’s expansion into Georgia and the wider Caucasus region. As a market leader, Mardi gives us a strong foothold in a new growth market that is closely connected to Abu Dhabi and the broader Gulf ecosystem. Our goal is to build the industry’s most advanced real estate platform — one that connects every stakeholder across the market. AI is fundamentally changing how real estate operates, and we intend to be at the center of that shift.”

This agreement marks eVoost's strategic entry into Georgia, a market that is rapidly establishing itself as one of the region's premier international real estate investment hubs. According to 2025 and 2026 market data from Galt & Taggart and Colliers Georgia, Batumi recorded a transaction volume exceeding $1.3 billion, 15% year-on-year growth, and a 13.5% price appreciation in new builds in just one year.

International demand has become a key driver of this growth, with 77% of buyers coming from outside Georgia. Notably, investors from the United Arab Emirates alone have invested approximately $5.5 billion in the market, while short-term rental yields in Batumi range from 7% to 16% annually.

Cristian G. Pastrana, CEO and co-founder of eVoost, stated: "This agreement reinforces our commitment to efficiency, scalability, and full control of the property sales process. The region is a highly strategic market for us, and this partnership allows us to deliver something truly unique: an emotional, automated, and frictionless solution, built alongside one of the most established operators in the market."

Irakli Turmanidze, CEO and founder of Mardi Holding, noted: "Batumi has moved beyond the stage where investors needed to be convinced by the fundamentals. The transaction volumes, the quality of international capital flowing in, and the caliber of projects being delivered all reflect a market that has reached genuine maturity. Mardi Holding has been building here for years because we understood this trajectory from the very beginning. We are pleased to see the global investment community reaching the same conclusion, and we welcome those who want to be part of what lies ahead."

This partnership marks a new milestone in eVoost's international expansion from Abu Dhabi through Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem. eVoost currently operates across key global markets including Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, providing developers with AI-powered sales and marketing solutions designed to enhance buyer engagement, qualify leads more effectively, and optimize international property sales.

About eVoost AI

eVoost is an Abu Dhabi-based technology startup supported by Hub71 and founded by international experts from the real estate and technology sectors. It has developed the first emotional artificial intelligence system designed specifically for property sales. Since its founding, the company has maintained a clear vision: to humanize and optimize the real estate commercialization process, connecting buyers and developers through hyper-personalized experiences. Its technology enables the creation of emotional and behavioral user profiles, delivering a distinctive customer experience and significantly improving sales conversion rates. eVoost currently operates across Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, in collaboration with leading developers in each market, and plans to expand its model to new international markets throughout 2026.

About Mardi Holding

Mardi Holding is a premier Georgian real estate group headquartered in Georgia, with a strong portfolio of residential, tourism, and hospitality projects, primarily in Batumi. Recognized for combining an attractive lifestyle proposition with high returns, Mardi Holding's projects function as genuine hospitality assets that generate consistent short-term rental demand across both peak and off-peak seasons, offering stability of returns for international investors.

Press Contacts

eVoost AI: Juan Carlos F. Galindo | jcfgalindo@evoost.ai

Mardi Holding: Salome Kandelaki | salome.kandelaki@mardi.ge