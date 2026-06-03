Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Energy Holding PJSC, a leading integrated maritime and energy infrastructure company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is pleased to confirm a long-term charter agreement for the Allianz Warrior well stimulation vessel with Schlumberger Western S.A. (SLB), a global leader in oilfield services.

The agreement delivers long-term contracted revenue under automatic renewal terms, with no commodity exposure. SLB's engagement reflects its confidence in GulfNav's technical management standards and positions the Group as a preferred maritime partner for international energy majors operating in UAE waters.