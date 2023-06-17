Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed a deal with Alba Nova International and Trafalgar Co. Ltd. to set up an integrated bunker station at King Fahad Industrial Port in partnership with the Ministry of Energy.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Abdullah AlMunif, Mawani VP for Commercial Business, and Eng. Khalid Al Qahtani, CEO at Trafalgar Co. Ltd.

With an eye on taking the nation’s tally of world-class logistics centers to 30, the proposed 2-billion-riyal development is key to Mawani’s ambition to position Saudi Arabia as a logistics hub of choice at the crossroads of three major continents in line with the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS). The facility is similarly crucial in fulfilling the objectives of the Ministry of Energy to raise the Kingdom’s share in the regional bunkering market to 10 million tons through increased partnerships with major oil storage companies.

The operator of the 393,000 sq. m. refueling hub intends to build oil tanks to store, trade, and blend petroleum products over two stages, with each phase seeing new 1.2 million metric-ton-capacity facilities taking shape over 196,000 sq. m. The overall holding capacity for the pioneering project is expected to hit 2.5 million metric tons on completion.

A total of 144 storage units, ranging from diesel tanks, benzene tanks, and heavy fuel oil tanks among others, will be erected at each stage. Capable of holding 8,650 metric tons apiece, these state-of-the-art facilities are designed to serve the national petroleum industry and cater to local and global market requirements in an efficient and high-quality manner.

Based in Yanbu, King Fahad Industrial Port is the Kingdom’s - and the Red Sea’s - largest trade hub for crude oil, refined petroleum, and petrochemicals. With a throughput capacity of 500,000 tons and an infrastructure spanning 34 berths and ten terminals, the port is strategically located to serve the East-West global trade routes.

About the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was established in 1976 to oversee the operations of the Saudi ports. Since its inception, Mawani has been keen on transforming the Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitating the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. The Authority seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. It also envisions developing a sustainable and prosperous ports sector to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub. Mawani strives to realize Saudi Arabia’s economic and social ambitions by ensuring reliable and efficient logistics operations, as well as creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment. Developing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, has and will always be one of Mawani’s main objectives, thus contributing to making Saudi Arabia a pioneer in the ports sector.

