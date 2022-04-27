Qatar: InTWO (previously known as Levtech Consulting) has announced today that it has been selected by MATCH Hospitality, an industry leader in global sports hospitality, as the Microsoft implementation and support partner for their operations in Doha, Qatar. The company has established an entity in Qatar to look after the end-to-end implementation of various famous sports events held in Qatar. MATCH Hospitality is a globally renowned and trusted authority in production, marketing, sales, customer service, and product development for major sports events.

Rami Khattar, Finance Manager, MATCH Hospitality said, “As a leading player in sports hospitality, our ongoing commitment to all clients and customers is imperative to us. With our new endeavor in Qatar, we were always aiming for an experienced Microsoft partner with a successful implementation track record to support our requirements. InTWO has been the best fit for us because of its well-defined working methodology, its understanding of the Qatar market, and the localization pertinent to the country. This project plays a major role in our business process and to achieve our goals in the coming years.”

Dilip Bolar, Executive Director – Operations, InTWO asserted, “We are pleased to be selected as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Qatar partner by MATCH Hospitality. As a leading full-service cloud provider, we always thrive to provide state-of-the-art technology services to our clients. InTWO will support MATCH Hospitality in its Dynamics 365 implementation project in Doha which will aid customer business processes to be more agile, productive, and insightful. We believe in customer success and satisfaction and look forward to being a long-term partner of MATCH Hospitality in their digital transformation journey in Qatar.”

As part of this engagement, InTWO will leverage its industry-leading services to provide MATCH Hospitality with end-to-end training and support for the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations within Qatar. InTWO has extensive expertise and experience delivering complex cloud computing and digital transformation projects.

MATCH Hospitality was previously utilizing AX 2013 R3 solution to support the basic finance functions. Now to facilitate its sales operations and responsibilities in Qatar, the company has set up an office in Doha. The company has opted for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations ERP solution to provide a more manageable production environment, easy upgrades, customizations as well as an improved user experience for its employees.

About MATCH Hospitality:

MATCH Hospitality is the leading player in sports hospitality. Since 2007 we have curated and facilitated premium hospitality products at some of the world’s largest sporting events. MATCH Hospitality has a global network of Sales Agents that offer sports events owners and rights holders worldwide access to customers in the market for exclusive hospitality products. MATCH Hospitality is the trusted authority in the production, marketing, sales, customer service, and product development for major events, boasting extensive expertise and experience across the globe.

About InTWO

InTWO is a leading full-service Managed Services Provider (MSP) for Microsoft Azure and critical business applications with over 20 years of experience. We serve more than 1,000 enterprise customers in over 40 countries, from 9 offices around the world (Seattle, San Diego, Puerto Rico, Amsterdam, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Bangalore, and Singapore).

Our mission is to help companies achieve more with cloud technology. We are committed to taking businesses to the next level by enabling and delivering the most innovative and flexible cloud infrastructure, productivity, and business application solutions with our integrated, global capabilities in the Microsoft Cloud – Azure, Modern Workplace, Dynamics 365, and Data & AI.

InTWO is a member of several Microsoft programs, is enrolled in the Global Azure Expert Managed Services Provider program, Dynamics Inner Circle Group, holds multiple Microsoft Gold & Silver cloud certificates, and is a member of the Azure Elite Group, a group of most successful Microsoft cloud partners in the world. InTWO’s differentiated skillset and global reach have earned us a strategic relationship with Microsoft as a global multi-tier (direct and indirect) Cloud Solution Provider (CSP).

