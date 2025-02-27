Dubai, UAE: Mastercard has entered a strategic alliance with Emirates NBD a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, to enhance the bank’s digital payment solutions. As part of the agreement, Emirates NBD will adopt Mastercard Gateway within the Emirates NBD Pay platform to support fast, seamless and secure transactions across the region, becoming the first acquiring bank globally to offer Mastercard’s Brighterion AI technology through the integration.

The collaboration was announced with a view to expand into key regional markets, , reinforcing both organizations’ commitment to accelerating digital payment adoption across multiple sectors such as retail, hospitality, and real estate. The partnership will provide Emirates NBD’s corporate and government clients with best-in-class payment solutions, improving transaction efficiency and security.

The partnership represents a significant step towards accelerating digital commerce in the region. Merchants using Emirates NBD Pay can now leverage a secure and sophisticated payment infrastructure, helping them scale their businesses while delivering a superior customer checkout experience.

Anith Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking Services, Emirates NBD, said: “At Emirates NBD Pay, we are committed to redefining the future of payments by fostering innovation and building strategic partnerships that drive progress. Our collaboration with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services is a significant step in this direction, enabling us to provide businesses with advanced, scalable, and secure payment solutions. By integrating Mastercard’s cutting-edge technology, we are enhancing our capabilities to ensure that our clients have access to the best-in-class payment infrastructure that supports their growth and success. This partnership is just the beginning, and we remain committed to continuously evolving to meet the dynamic requirements of businesses in the region."

“At Mastercard, we are committed to driving payment innovation and leveraging our advanced technology to help our partners build a prosperous digital future. Our latest collaboration with Emirates NBD marks another highlight in our longstanding partnership. As part of the agreement, we are proud to bring Mastercard Gateway, recognized as Best Payment Gateway in MEA by MEA Finance magazine for three consecutive years, to Emirates NBD. The integration of this cutting-edge platform in the bank’s systems will simplify payment processes for online merchants, allowing them to offer their customers a faster, more secure and seamless transaction experience,” said Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Country Manager, UAE & Oman, Mastercard.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st December 2024, total assets were AED 997 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 271 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 848 branches and 4,601 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.87 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.