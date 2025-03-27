Doha, Qatar: Mastercard has revealed its intent to set up a physical presence for its global Mastercard Academy in Doha with the aim of enhancing skill sets across the financial industry for regional and global players. The first of its kind Hub will create a learning and innovation ecosystem powered by Mastercard and business schools from across the globe in line with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In the coming months, the global technology leader will announce collaborations with leading institutions from the public and private sector in the buildup to the official Hub launch later this year.

Mastercard Academy offers expert led in-person and virtual courses, including gold-standard certifications, from over 200 experts across Mastercard’s global network. The comprehensive offering provides payment professionals with limitless learning at their fingertips, with content being continuously updated to reflect the latest trends. To date, Mastercard Academy has hosted live training sessions for over 42,000 attendees, delivered more than 7,000 trainings and achieved 98% customer satisfaction.

Through the Academy Hub, Mastercard will host financial industry players from across the globe in Qatar to equip them with highly sought-after knowledge and skills that will enable them to take their careers to the next level.

“Over three decades ago, we set out on a mission to empower our customers and partners with the knowledge, skills and insights needed to thrive in the world of payments. This led to the inception of Mastercard Academy. In line with our commitment to investing in Qatar, a country that is home to a dynamic financial ecosystem, we are proud to bring the Mastercard Academy Hub to Doha. The upcoming opening of the Hub will enable us to boost innovation capabilities in the region and strengthen our relationships with the government, educational institutions and businesses,” said J.K. Khalil, division president, East Arabia, Mastercard.

Mastercard’s geographical presence and market position in Qatar have witnessed a sustained growth. The country is well on its way to becoming one of the company’s global hubs. With its strong understanding of local trends and the ability to develop innovative, seamless and secure digital offerings, Mastercard is at the forefront of the nation’s digital transformation.

