Dubai, UAE: MassiveMusic, a Songtradr company and the Middle East’s leading, award-winning music branding agency, is expanding and diversifying its Dubai-based team to meet growing demand for sonic identity among brands across the region.

MassiveMusic Dubai has appointed Cherine Altobaishi as Senior Account Manager and Hussein Sobh as Music Supervisor, bringing extensive industry experience and expertise to the company. The new roles are part of MassiveMusic Dubai’s expansion strategy, which includes bringing on board a diverse range of talent to serve existing and new clients in the Middle East.

Cherine, from Saudi Arabia, leads a team of creative strategists and music producers to deliver top-quality music and sound solutions. Her professional path began at university where she studied the business side of music and, driven by her passion for singing, immersed herself in numerous music activities. She previously worked at an independent record label nurturing and developing MENA’s emerging artists, including managing song releases, co-ordinating promotional campaigns and hosting high-profile industry events to launch and elevate their careers.

Cherine believes that MENA’s already creative music industry – a vibrant blend of cultural heritage and modern innovation – is yet to reach its full potential. At MassiveMusic, she is leveraging this potential by using music strategically and creatively to help brands develop deeper connections with their audiences through the emotional power of sound.

Hussein, who grew up in Cairo, Egypt, is responsible for music licensing and rights management, and sourcing and securing the best music for clients. Working with top creative agencies and producers, Hussein runs music searches on a local, regional and global level, and collaborates with MassiveMusic’s label and publishing partners to find the right sync opportunities for their artists.

Hussein has been immersed in the music industry for the past 14 years. His experience includes five years with Red Bull UAE, where he worked in marketing, nightlife, and music events, followed by a year as an A&R Manager at Dubai-based LPME Studios. He has also worked as a musician, songwriter, and DJ. Hussein notes that the industry is experiencing significant, ongoing growth in both infrastructure and new talent, and continues to evolve rapidly.

With offices in 10 countries globally, MassiveMusic established its Dubai operation in 2022 as the company’s Middle East headquarters. In less than two years, it has become the region’s leading sonic branding agency and, having outgrown its original offices, is about to open an all-new, state of the premises in the city.

Pierre Carnet, Managing Director, MassiveMusic Dubai, said: “MassiveMusic Dubai goes from strength to strength in terms of clients, team members, creativity and effectiveness. It's great to see regional brands and agencies evolving their vision of music from being ‘nice to have’, to understanding it as an essential, integral element of marketing. As demand for sonic identity increases, so does our team of experts who help businesses connect with their audiences through the power of music and sound. Cherine and Hussein bring invaluable experience to our company, and are pivotal to our growth. It’s a pleasure to welcome them aboard and I can't wait to see what we achieve together in the future.”

MassiveMusic Dubai’s diverse list of clients includes TikTok, Careem, Nakheel, Qatar Airways, AROYA Cruises, Saudi Aramco and Alrajhi Bank. Earlier this year, the company won gold and silver accolades at the Transform Awards MEA, and became the first music agency from the region to sit on the judging panel at the Cannes Lions Awards.

