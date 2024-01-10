Mashreq sets sights on future growth with advanced digital banking capabilities

Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, announced the launch of its innovative mobile app, Mashreq UAE, aimed at providing a superior digital experience for its customers. This cutting-edge solution represents a significant leap in mobile banking, merging the Mashreq app with the Mashreq NEO app to deliver a unified, single-login platform. This consolidation allows customers to view all their financial relationships across products and services, enhancing convenience and simplifying their banking experience.

The newly enhanced Mashreq NEO experience offered through the Mashreq UAE app, has been specifically designed with the customer in mind, offering a personalized experience with features like tailor-made offers for credit and debit cards visible on the app dashboard. The app's simpler branding is aimed at providing a consistent experience across different customer segments and variants, truly embodying the essence of intuitive customer focus.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking, Mashreq, said, “Banks that are focused on enhancing their digital infrastructure are set to see a dramatic spike in engagement, thanks to a consumer base that is evolving to be more tech-savvy, seeking convenience, simplicity and personalization. As one of the leading financial institutions in the region, Mashreq has had a history of going beyond just offering new products and services, which has enabled us to pioneer the best-in-class experiences that benefit our customers. Because of the demonstrated success of our digital banking platforms in the UAE and other global markets, we have undertaken expansion to new markets, such as Egypt, Pakistan, and scaling up our presence in the GCC. The new, supercharged Mashreq NEO experience we have introduced through this launch, is yet another incredible milestone in our journey to creating truly game-changing digital experiences for our customers.”

Radu Topliceanu, Head of NEO and Personal Banking, Mashreq, said “As we embrace the future of banking, the revamped Mashreq NEO experience is more than just a technological advancement. It is a strategic pivot towards fully integrated, customer-centric digital experiences. The app is not only a gateway to efficient and secure banking but also a reflection of our commitment to understanding and addressing the unique financial needs of our customers. We are redefining the standards of digital banking, ensuring that every interaction is personalized, secure, and above all, effortlessly intuitive. Our aim is to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our digitally-savvy customers, making Mashreq the go-to bank for innovative and reliable digital banking services.”

The app is particularly designed for the digitally connected consumer and busy professionals who manage their finances on the go. It offers existing Mashreq customers a consolidated view of their relationships with the bank, a single login for ease of use, and a personalized experience. The app’s 24/7 customer service via the Digital Chatbot – Mashreq Virtual Assistant is a highlight, offering instant support and transaction management. Customers who are new to the bank will benefit from a 100% digital onboarding journey, allowing them to open an account quickly and securely with just a face scan. This biometric face validation provides a fast, secure, and streamlined process, making decision-making simpler for the customers.

In terms of growth and engagement, the launch of the Mashreq UAE app is anticipated to significantly boost user engagement rates. The bank forecasts considerable increases in these areas, showcasing the app's potential to transform the digital banking experience for its users. These enhancements align with Mashreq's vision for the app over the coming years, aiming to onboard all customers digitally, offer a comprehensive range of services, and establish itself as the most rewarding banking app in the market.