Daily Interest Calculation with Monthly Deposits

Cairo, Egypt – Mashreq Egypt has launched a campaign for its Mashreq NEO and e&Mashreq NEO Accounts, offering an impressive interest rate of 23% starting from a minimum balance of EGP 5,000, making it the most attractive saving option in the market. The initiative aims to provide customers with a significant return on their current account balances, positioning the account as the highest interest rate available for such a balance in the market.

During this campaign, , interest will be calculated daily with monthly payouts, which is the highest daily interest rate available. This initiative is part of Mashreq Bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering the most competitive financial products to its customers. Mashreq’s offer is designed to help customers maximize the value of their savings. By offering such high returns while keeping the flexibility of the current account as is, Mashreq aims to empower its clients, providing them with flexible, profitable savings solutions that align with their financial goals.

This offer is valid till the 31st of December 2024 and to benefit from this offering, a customer needs to open a Mashreq NEO or e&Mashreq Neo account by applying via the Mashreq Egypt app or My Etisalat app and for existing Mashreq NEO and e&Mashreq Neo customers, they only need to ensure that their account balance exceeds EGP 5000 and the interest will be applied automatically.